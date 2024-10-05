Spokane’s Julianna Pena defeats Raquel Pennington via split decision to regain bantamweight title at UFC 307

From staff reports

SALT LAKE CITY – For more than a decade, Raquel Pennington carried a grudge against Julianna Peña dating back to their rivalry on UFC’s “The Ultimate Fighter” series.

The veteran fighters clashed for the first time Saturday for Pennington’s women’s bantamweight belt at UFC 307 at the Delta Center. Just like she did 11 years ago when she claimed the TUF title, Peña stole the spotlight – and, consequently, the championship – from her divisional rival.

Peña (13-5) used an effective jab and a pair of takedowns to collect a five-round victory via split decision in a tight contest to regain the belt for the second time in her career.

Peña’s jab countered an advancing Pennington (16-10) and kept the champion at a distance throughout much of the fight.

Takedowns by the challenger in the second and third rounds proved critical as Peña controlled the action.

Pennington scored a clean knockdown with a right hand in the fourth round, but she couldn’t follow up and end the fight.

Peña was competing in her first bout since losing the bantamweight title via unanimous decision in a rematch against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 on July 30, 2022. The victory was Peña’s first since storming through Nunes for the title at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, 2021.