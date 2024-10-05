Whitworth never trails in 34-23 win over Pacific Lutheran to open NWC play

From staff reports

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Northwest Conference still runs through Spokane.

The No. 19 Whitworth Pirates never trailed in their Northwest Conference opener, outpacing Pacific Lutheran 34-23 on Saturday at Sparks Stadium.

Whitworth quarterback Ryan Blair (Mead High) completed 24 of 34 attempts for 293 yards and four touchdowns to run the defending champion Pirates’ regular-season winning streak to 13 games.

Blair hit four players for touchdowns, including Evan Liggett (six receptions, 149 yards), Dawson Tobeck (four receptions, 59 yards), Nathan Owens (three receptions, 32 yards) and Caelin Johnson (three receptions, 31 yards).

Blair’s longest was a 53-yard score to Liggett in the fourth quarter to give the Pirates (4-0, 1-0) a 34-17 lead.

Whitworth running back Luis Salgado carried 17 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. He punched in a 1-yard score early in the fourth quarter to give the Pirates a 27-17 lead.

The Lutes (2-2, 0-1) had cut the deficit to 20-17 in the third quarter on a 4-yard run from Noah Palitz, but that was as close as PLU came.

PLU backs Darius Chaffin (16 carries, 70 yards and a touchdown) and Jacob Schuh (14 carries, 71 yards) were the driving force to the offense.

Whitworth returns to the Pine Bowl next week for its homecoming game against Willamette. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.