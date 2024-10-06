Annual Travolta Christmas Show is back – this time with Ellen Travolta as a producer

Molly Allen, Ellen Travolta and Margaret Travolta laugh before posing for a portrait on Nov. 19, 2018, in the Coeur d’Alene Resort. Ellen Travolta is returning to produce the annual Travolta Christmas Show this year. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)

From staff reports

Although veteran stage and television actress Ellen Travolta bid adieu to her annual holiday show last year, Travolta made a surprise announcement about this year’s Christmas production.

Travolta is returning to produce this year’s show with a different format and cast – traditionally featuring daughter Molly Allen, sister Margaret Travolta and other key family and friends.

“This is going to be a fresh, new view of Christmas,” Travolta said via phone from her Coeur d’Alene home.

Ellen Travolta joined Spokane radio hosts Allen and Dave Sposito on their new Dave and Molly show, now hosted on the NonStopLocal News App, to announce the news Tuesday.

The Travolta Christmas Show is hosted annually at the Coeur d’Alene Resort and tickets are set to go on sale starting Oct. 14 at cdachristmas.com.

“This beloved tradition is set to deliver an unforgettable experience,” the Coeur d’Alene Resort said in a news release.