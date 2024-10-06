Seahawks’ rally vs. Giants falls short on blocked field goal in final minute

Isaiah Simmons #19 of the New York Giants runs into Jason Myers #5 of the Seattle Seahawks after blocking a field goal at Lumen Field on October 06, 2024 in Seattle. (Getty Images)

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Maybe this game ultimately got the ending it deserved.

The Seahawks seemed on the verge of stealing a win from the New York Giants, and at least forcing overtime, before falling victim to one of the most stunning endings in the team’s recent history.

Jason Myers’ 47-yard field goal to tie the game at 23 was blocked by New York’s Isaiah Simmons into the hands of receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who returned it 60 yards for a TD that sewed up a 29-20 Giants win.

The field goal attempt came after the Seahawks scored on a Geno Smith 5-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 2:09 left to cut the Giants’ lead to 23-20.

The Seahawks forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at its own 34 with 1:40 remaining and two time outs.

On the first play, Smith took the snap out of a shotgun and found an opening to the right side and rushed for 32 yards to the Giants’ 34 and an incredible comeback seemed in the offing.

But on third-and-four, a pass to Smith-Njigba on the right sidelines went off his hands forcing Myers onto the field for a chance to tie the game with 1:05 left.

Simmons jumped over a hole between snapper Chris Stoll and guard Laken Tomlinson with the ball never having a chance to cross the line.

Until the frantic finish, the Giants dominated in every way, with the Seahawks close only because of a team-record 102-yard fumble return by Rayshawn Jenkins in the first quarter.

The Giants outgained the Seahawks 420-333, 170-62 on the ground, and had five sacks.

The loss was the second in six days for the Seahawks who fell to 3-2. But on what was an odd day all around, they stayed in first place in the NFC West when the 49ers were stunned by Arizona, 24-23. The Seahawks and the 49ers meet at Lumen Field on Thursday night.

Down 23-13 midway through the fourth quarter, their first real dispiriting loss of the Mike Macdonald era seemed at hand.

And there were no asterisks to this Seahawks’ loss.

They had almost its full complement of players, was at home, and facing a reeling New York Giants team playing without its leading receiver (Malik Nabers) and rusher (Devin Singletary), the two players who had combined to score of the Giants’ six TDs before Sunday.

The game felt over when the Seahawks took over at their own 5, own 23-13 with 5:53 remaining following a Giants punt.

With the Giants appearing content to run the clock out and keep Seattle receivers in front of them, the Seahawks hunted and pecked their way down the field with Smith hitting Jaxon Smith-Njigba with a five-yard TD with 2:09 remaining.

Seattle threw on every play of the drive with Smith hitting 12-of-14 for 100 yards (the Seahawks had one five-yard penalty on the drive).

The Giants took over following the kickoff at their own 22.

After two runs gained six yards — forcing the Seahawks to use only one time out — the Giants then tried to put the game away with a slant pass to Darius Slayton.

But rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, in the game for the injured Riq Woolen, broke up the pass.

But the pass off Smith-Njigba’s hands forced the field goal and the first big special teams faux pas of the year — and of the Macdonald era.

Until then, the key play had come with 14:13 to play with Seattle facing a fourth-and-one at its own 35.

Smith had picked up 11 on the play before, taking off on a scramble and appearing to have a first down in his sights before he went into his slide, with the ball spotted a yard shy.

The Seahawks showed no hesitation in immediately deciding to go for it.

Smith lined up under center, faked a handoff to Kenneth Walker III and then rolled to his right. It appeared as if he hoped to throw it to Walker out in the flat. But New York’s Tyler Nubin had Walker covered and by the time Smith tried to recover to do something else Brian Burns had him corralled for a sack.

Seahawks offensive Ryan Grubb was shown on a TV replay mouthing “Oh my God’’ from up in the coach’s booth.

The Giants quickly gained a first down to the 13 and it appeared as if New York might be on the verge of putting it away.

Seattle’s defense, though, rose up for the third time in the game to keep the Giants out of the end zone when inside the 20, forcing New York to settle for Greg Joseph’s third field goal of the game, this one from 24 yards out.

Still, that gave the Giants a two-possession lead for the first time in the game at 23-13.

The Seahawks were fortunate to be tied at 10 at halftime as the Giant dominated statistically.

New York rushed for 91 yards on 19 carries to Seattle’s two yards rushing on two carries (Walker gaining three yards on one carry and losing a yard on his other).

And Daniel Jones completed 14-of-18 passes in the first half for 145 yards while Smith was just 9-of-14 for 97 yards.

But Seattle caught a break when New York’s Eric Gray tried to go over right guard on a fourth-and-goal at the one on the Giants’ first possession and ran into a pile where he was hit hard by Baker and lost the ball. It fell to the turf behind the pile where Jenkins picked it up, then ran around the edge and into the open with most Giants players simply standing at the goal line not realizing the ball was still live.

A few took off after him, but Jenkins was so far into the open that he was able to turn around at about the 30 and slow down to a jog and basically skip the last 15 yards or so into the end zone.

It was the longest fumble return in team history, besting the 83-yarder by Antonio Edwards at Denver in 1995, and the second-longest return of any kind.