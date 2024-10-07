Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Madison D. Walther and Sienna M. Baldwin, both of Spokane.

Derek A. Jenkins and Alexis N.C. Marisch, both of Medical Lake.

Larren D. Wright and Shaquise A. Moseley, both of Spokane Valley.

Carson J. Poertner and Jaqueline R. Maciel, both of Spokane.

Gabriel M. Galamgam and Terri L. Connors, both of Spokane.

Calen J. Robertson and Justyce R. Town, both of Spokane.

Patrick W. King and Jennifer N. Jansz, both of Spokane.

Ryan D. Simmons and Tylor J. Arnold, both of Spokane.

Cooper L. Miethe and Lauren M. Young, both of Mead.

Hillary K. Yego and Patti J. Mina, both of Airway Heights.

Joeseph S. Rodriquez and Brianna E.B. Heid, both of Spokane Valley.

Harley S. Kerr and Morghan P. Gileck, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lanzce G Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Miami Abo, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Gregory Jackson, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Jozet D.I. Fowler, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Ashley N. Deveney, money claimed owed.

Sunshine Village Apartments LLC v. Teresa Gilbert, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Meagan Medlin, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Velo LLC v. Bernadine Owens, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Serena Gleason-Foster, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Janet Claar, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Kami M. Rose, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Misty K. Betcher, money claimed owed.

Roderick A. Hunt v. Stephen H. Hickson, restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Daniel Heacock, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company Inc. v. Nicole Phillips, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Jaleesa Martin, restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Paulina Tamere, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Daphne Tyus, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vanhousen, Alexandra C. and Joseph A.

Ayers, Alix and Jesse M.

Comer, Sierra and Jerad

Geter, Simeana R. and Ladondra S.

Engleman, Marissa and Julie

Froehlich, Jessica M. and Cioffi, Michael A.

Willhite-Ruiz, Aaron W. and Ruiz, Ricky M.

Powell, Kendra D. and Kirk M.

Loux, Cierra S. and Christopher D.

Garcia, Felicia T. and Pablo F.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Richard S. Smith, 18; 48 months and a day in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Cody E. Guilliams, 35; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

John R. Townshend, 65; $1,795.98 restitution, 21 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and vehicular homicide.

Nathan A. Thomason, 40; 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Brendon Owens, 25; three months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.

Jeremy T. McSpadden Sr., 52; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jody D. Cochran, 39; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Ashley D. Fry, 38; 42 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree robbery.

Judge Tony Hazel

Brian Taylor, 37; 24 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tyler G. Larsen, 28; 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Shane Bell, 32; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jordan R. Walinski, 20; two days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nicholas Barouch; $1,470.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher J. Eshbach, 34; $876.32 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Cory S. DeWitt, 32; $645.04 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Christopher L. Clark, 25; $2,164.70 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nathan K. Berggren, 28; $1,078.99 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.