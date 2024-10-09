Color Scheme

Raiders bench QB Gardner Minshew after ugly loss to Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) rushes for a first down with Denver defensive end Zach Allen (99) closing in during the Broncos' win at Mile High Stadium on Sunday in Denver.  (Tribune News Service)
Tribune News Service

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders have named Aidan O’Connell their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. He replaces Gardner Minshew, who went 2-3 over the first five games of the season.

The plan, according to coach Antonio Pierce, is for O’Connell to be the starter the rest of the year.

O’Connell, a 2023 fourth-round pick, was the Raiders’ starter for the team’s final nine games last season. The team went 5-4 over that stretch. Pierce named O’Connell the starter after taking over for coach Josh McDaniels, who was fired Oct. 31.

Minshew, the former Washington State standout, has completed 70.7% of his passes, throwing for 1,014 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.