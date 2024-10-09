Raiders bench QB Gardner Minshew after ugly loss to Broncos

Tribune News Service

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders have named Aidan O’Connell their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. He replaces Gardner Minshew, who went 2-3 over the first five games of the season.

The plan, according to coach Antonio Pierce, is for O’Connell to be the starter the rest of the year.

O’Connell, a 2023 fourth-round pick, was the Raiders’ starter for the team’s final nine games last season. The team went 5-4 over that stretch. Pierce named O’Connell the starter after taking over for coach Josh McDaniels, who was fired Oct. 31.

Minshew, the former Washington State standout, has completed 70.7% of his passes, throwing for 1,014 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.