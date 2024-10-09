UW’s defensive line has shined this season thanks to this sixth-year Husky

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

To be clear, Jacob Bandes loves playing for Washington. If he didn’t, then he wouldn’t be here — speaking on Tuesday afternoon in the media room beneath Husky Stadium.

The 6-foot-3, 307-pound defensive tackle chose to stay during the offseason instead of seeking out new opportunities following former coach Kalen DeBoer’s departure after the magical 2023 season. Bandes said he wanted to help rebuild the program under new coach Jedd Fisch, though he said he understands why some of his former teammates chose to leave.

Yet Bandes admitted he never expected to be here this long. A highly touted four-star prospect out of Pittsburg High School in the Bay Area, he’s now playing his sixth season of college football. Bandes hopes to teach his younger teammates lessons it took him years to learn.

“Time is everything,” he said. “I don’t want these guys to make the same mistakes with the time that they spend the way I spent my time here. I don’t want them to be here for six years the way I did, is what I’m saying.”

Bandes has played in 52 career games for Washington, mainly as a rotational piece in the heart of the Huskies’ defensive line. This season, he has 10 tackles through six games, already approaching his career-high 18 tackles from the 2023 campaign.

He started every game except Northwestern this season, and has been one of the main players asked to step up following the season-ending injury suffered by junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker against Rutgers. He’s also embracing his role as the experienced veteran for a defensive line that’s generally performed well despite losing both starting edge rushers and its top three defensive tackles from a season ago.

The Huskies (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) head east this week to play the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT on Saturday.

“Being that mentor,” Bandes said, “kind of that older guy showing the ropes to the newer Huskies, the D-tackles, that’s the plan I kind of saw. I’m grateful. Grateful and happy.”

Six games into the season, the Huskies rank No. 58 nationally in rushing defense, allowing 130.5 yards on the ground per game while playing in the run-heavy Big Ten. For context, it’s the exact same rank UW managed a season ago when it went to the College Football Playoff championship game, though the Huskies gave up 148.1 rushing yards per game in 2023.

Opposing rushers are averaging 3.92 yards per carry against Washington, better than No. 23 Illinois (3.98), No. 11 Iowa State (4.16) and No. 10 Clemson (4.75). UW has also allowed only five rushing touchdowns through six games. No. 3 Oregon, in comparison, has surrendered seven scores on the ground in one less game.

During the 2023 season, Washington had a lot of veteran experience up front. Ulumoo Ale and Tuli Letuligasenoa were both sixth-year seniors, while Faatui Tuitele and Bandes were playing their fifth seasons. Edge rushers Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui had also played lots of snaps during five and six-year careers, respectively.

This season, however, the Huskies are relying on significantly less experienced players outside of Bandes and senior Voi Tunuufi, who’s played 45 career games at UW.

Senior defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez — who Bandes called “a beast” — is playing his first season of FBS football, along with junior Deshawn Lynch, who has lined up at both edge and defensive tackle like Tunuufi.

Junior defensive tackle Logan Sagapolu, who recovered a crucial fumble against Michigan, played center for the first four seasons of his career. Junior Bryce Butler spent the past season playing junior college football. Redshirt freshman Elinneus Davis played zero snaps during the 2023 season. Then, the Huskies lost Parker, a key part of their defensive line rotation.

Yet against Michigan’s vaunted running back duo of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, the UW defensive line did enough to keep the Huskies in the game.

The Wolverines running back tandem combined for 144 yards on 28 carries, but Mullings was held to 49 yards on 14 attempts. It’s just the second time he’s rushed for less than 90 yards in a game this season, and his 3.5 yards per carry against the Huskies was his lowest mark of the year.

Edwards was more effective, but accumulated 59 of his 95 rushing yards on just three carries including his 39-yard touchdown run. He averaged 3.3 yards on his 11 other attempts.

Bandes attributed UW’s success against the run this season to defensive coordinator Steve Belichick’s scheme. Specifically, he said the defensive linemen have been given a lot of freedom to make adjustments without having to wait for a call from the sideline.

Sixth-year linebacker Drew Fowler added that Belichick meets with the players every week so they can give feedback, which helps the “autonomy” the defense enjoys work cohesively. He said it also increases the ownership the players have felt about the defense. Belichick credited the defensive line’s growth to position coach Jason Kaufusi.

“He gets those guys ready to go,” Belichick said. “We have a ton of confidence in him coaching those guys. He does a great job. I put a lot of trust in him.”

Up front, the defensive line will have to continue adjusting. Michigan was the first game the team played without Parker, and Valdez was limited to just 16 snaps, though Fisch announced on Monday that the Montana State transfer is expected to play against Iowa.

The UW coach added Butler, who’s been limited by injuries since UW’s win against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 7, will likely be more involved this week as they work him back into the rotation. Fisch named Bandes, Sagapolu and Davis as a few of the players who impressed against Michigan, and said the Huskies will rely on them to continue playing well going forward.

“We need to continue to build depth during the season,” Fisch said on Monday. “I challenge our guys to always understand the goal is not just to get better in the offseason. You’ve got to get better in the season. And to get better in the season, that means you’ve got to get stronger. You’ve got to be ready to take on blocks.