Award-winning comedian Russell Peters to deliver jokes at Spokane Comedy Club

From staff reports

“Last Comic Standing” judge Russell Peters is slated to deliver comedy on the local stage.

Recently named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time, the 54-year-old Canadian’s career began in his hometown of Toronto where he took up the mic at 19. Since then, Peters has gained global recognition, appearing on stages around the world, as a judge on “The Last Comic Standing” and in series “The Indian Detective,” which had set Canadian viewership record for Bell Media/CTV in 2017 and was later released on Netflix.

Peters has received Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen awards.

The comedian will appear at the Spokane Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 7 and 9:45 Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are on sale for $40 and $50.