Nurse who runs in MultiCare’s benefit 5k sees need for mental health services in daily work

Aidan McCrum regularly runs in MultiCare’s benefit 5K set for Saturday. He likes the workout and annual fundraising boost for health services, but this year’s focus on mental health seems more relevant.

McCrum works as a Spokane Public Schools nurse and rotates to five schools, but primarily is at Willard Elementary. He also has a second job as an on-call psychiatric nurse at the Tamarack Center, a Spokane behavioral health residential treatment site for adolescents.

“A lot of what I deal with on a day-to-day basis is behavioral-health related,” said McCrum, 23, mainly about his work at schools.

He is signed up for his fourth MultiCare Bridge to Brunch 5K at 9 a.m., starting in the University District.

“I know especially in this region, it’s an underfunded area of health care, so seeing that there is a fundraising event for that is a good thing to see happening,” he said.

Last year, the 5k event brought in dollars toward Deaconess Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The 2024 fundraising goal is to “sustain and expand” MultiCare’s regional behavioral health services.

McCrum said behavioral-health issues he sees while working with some students include panic attacks, anxiety, ADHD, depression, “and then also being empathetic and caring for some students who have some form of past mental health trauma,” he said.

“I try to connect with their family and try to connect them with resources that we have or certain health care providers who can get them in quickly and get them the mental health care they need.

“A lot of times, I’m giving them emotional support – like an ear they can vent to – using calming techniques such as deep, slow breathing. That works well, especially when a student is anxious, worried or having a bit of a panic attack.”

In October 2023, MultiCare launched a behavioral health clinic at the Northeast Community Center, across from Shaw Middle School. Since opening, the clinic has had about 13,000 visits for nearly 2,000 clients. Among those patients, 10% were 18 or younger.

In August, MultiCare announced plans to open an adult inpatient behavioral health unit in Deaconess Hospital. The project received a $6 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

Providence Sacred Heart closed its children’s inpatient psychiatric center last month. Inland Northwest Behavioral Health also provides inpatient services and has 25 beds open for teens.

MultiCare spokesman Kevin Maloney said the Bridge to Brunch proceeds at least in part are expected to help toward costs – along with the grant – to retrofit hospital space for the new unit and open those services.

The 5K registration has options to walk or run, launching from the Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane campus. After arriving at the finish line, people get a waffle breakfast, beverages and a beanie hat.

Late registration can be online or in the morning before the race starts: $45 for adults, $10 for youths 5-17 and free for children 4 and younger. Packet pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the corner of E. Spokane Falls Boulevard and N. Sherman Street.

McCrum graduated from Cheney High School and later the WSU College of Nursing. He said he’s seeing more families doing the MultiCare benefit 5K. His mother is a nurse manager at Deaconess, and many of her nurse coworkers regularly are on the course, he said.

“It’s a Saturday morning, so I would just say come out there, and you can just walk,” McCrum said. “Part of it is along the Centennial Trail. You go into Riverfront Park, and it’s a really scenic route. It’s a fun, communal event.”

To learn more, visit the MultiCare Bridge to Brunch 5K website.