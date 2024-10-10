‘We can’t settle for average’: How Whitworth’s Evan Liggett became one of the nation’s top DIII wide receivers

Evan Liggett mostly defers when it comes to talking about himself and his success on the football field.

Turn the conversation to basketball and he doesn’t hesitate sharing how well he plays the game.

“This will cause a lot of arguments within the team, but I will be cocky. I’m the best basketball player on the football team,” the 6-foot-3 fifth-year senior wide receiver said. “I’ll take on all comers. I let anybody know that I’m ready for them whenever.”

Liggett shines during intramural play. He was a two-year starter at Lake Washington High in Kirkland, Washington, and figured he was destined to play the sport in college.

The recruiting interest never materialized. Northwest Conference football coaches called instead.

He landed at Whitworth. Looking back, he’s glad he did.

“My senior year (at Lake Washington), it was all about basketball,” Liggett said. “I played select and had a lot of one-on-one training. I felt like I was a better basketball player than football player. I was pretty shocked to hear from a lot of Northwest Conference football coaches.”

Whitworth coach Rod Sandberg said he doesn’t recall anything about Liggett his first couple of years other than he had a jersey and was on the team.

That’s usually how it is with underclassmen.

“He played a lot of scout team,” Sandberg said.

Liggett bided his time and transformed his body.

“You just don’t know who is going to develop,” Sandberg said. “He was what I’d describe as tubby and thick. He lost a lot of weight and has gotten tighter, gotten more explosive. It’s a tribute to him and his work ethic.”

As a junior, Liggett finally got an opportunity, finishing with 31 receptions. Last year, he had 53 catches for 848 yards, good enough for NWC second-team honors.

This year he’s on pace to easily surpass his numbers from a year ago. In the Pirates’ win over Chapman, Liggett eclipsed 100 career receptions. He has 108 for 1,751 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Liggett has eight TD catches this season through Whitworth’s 4-0 start, ranking second in NCAA Division III. The school record for TD receptions in a season is 15.

Liggett didn’t know he had a shot at the mark until someone mentioned it to him two weeks ago.

“Evan is a man among boys right now,” Sandberg said. “He’s a dominant football player. He was double-teamed for the first time last Saturday. And with his stats you can see why.”

The defensive tactic worked for a half, forcing the Pirates to throw to others. But Liggett still contributed with six catches and a TD.

“If I were a defensive coach, that’s what I’d do,” Sandberg said of defending Liggett with two players.

A year ago, Liggett was second fiddle to NWC first-team pick Dillon Kuk. This year, Liggett is the fiddle.

“Evan is playing at a higher level than Dillon was last year,” Sandberg said. “He’s hard to defend. He’s worked really hard.”

Liggett said any credit for his football success must be rooted in his genes. His maternal grandfather, Dick Nicholl, was a linebacker/running back at the University of Washington and went on to a 33-year coaching career at Mercer Island, Washington.

Given the opportunity to take advantage of a COVID-19 season, Liggett jumped at the opportunity.

“I’ve always been drawn toward the team; it’s the culture that (coach) has built here, the brotherhood,” Liggett said. “I felt like I had a little ball left in me. I would have felt wrong to leave if I could come back and help the program that has given so much to me.”

Asked what his goals were this season, his answer revolves around the team.

“I want to do whatever I can to help the team win,” he said. “If it’s drawing more attention to my side of the field and allowing other guys to have numbers on the other side, that’s fine. I want to compete every game, show people that Whitworth football can play with the top dogs. We’re not here to chase conference championships. We’re here to chase national championships.”

Whitworth receiver Evan Liggett (89) celebrates a catch with teammate Cameron Sheley (10) during a practice on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Spokane, Wash. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Whitworth has motivation to that end. The Pirates brought back 32 seniors off a 10-1 team that upset Linfield on the road for the NWC title. But the perennial power was picked to win the conference this fall and Whitworth was tabbed second.

There’s other motivation that remains internal at this point. Liggett and the Pirates don’t want to give anybody bulletin board material.

“We’re on a trajectory here to change the path forever,” Liggett said. “We want to be a dominant team among the top teams in the nation.”

Asked to specifically point out where he wanted to improve, Liggett deflected one more time.

“It’s a week-to-week thing,” he said. “When the ball is in my hands, I want to do anything I can to help the team win.

“I feel like a completely different player this year. I’m lighter on my feet and more explosive with more straight speed.”

Liggett said the Pirates haven’t scratched the surface of their potential this season.

“We can’t settle for average. I still think we haven’t put together a complete game on offense,” he said. “So I’m excited to burst out and show teams what we’ve really got soon.”

Liggett is putting the finishing touches on a degree in business this semester, but he may have an opportunity to play overseas.

“I want to keep playing as long as I can,” he said. “When I look back on my time at Whitworth, I want to be known as a good leader, a good teammate and a good friend to the guys on the team.”

“Very few players that I’ve coached over a five-year period have improved themselves the way Evan has,” Sandberg said.

“That as a coach is so rewarding.”