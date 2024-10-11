Former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme acquired by G League Stockton Kings

By most accounts, Drew Timme looked impressive while returning to the court this summer coming off the foot injury he suffered in January.

The Sacramento Kings must have thought so because the organization’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, acquired the former Gonzaga All-American on Friday in a trade that involved another former West Coast Conference standout.

Stockton acquired Timme’s returning player rights from the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks) and traded Jordan Ford, a former All-WCC guard at Saint Mary’s, along with Deonte Burton and a second-round 2025 G League draft pick.

Timme joined the Sacramento Kings on both stops of their NBA Summer League tour, first suiting up for the team at the California Classic and then the following week at Las Vegas Summer League.

In five games at Vegas Summer League, Timme averaged 11.4 points on 63% shooting while also grabbing 4.4 rebounds and dishing out 1.6 assists. Timme played 19.7 minutes per game for the Kings, scoring a Summer League-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists against the Utah Jazz.

The undrafted forward played 15 games for the Wisconsin Herd during the 2023 G League Showcase and made another 12 appearances in the regular season before fracturing his left foot on Jan. 26 against the Delaware Blue Coats.

During Summer League, Timme told The Spokesman-Review he’d held multiple conversations about signing one or two 10-day contracts with the NBA’s Bucks before the season-ending injury – the first significant setback of the Texan’s basketball career.

“I didn’t really know how to handle it,” Timme said. “… Honestly, I just kind of took the perspective like, ‘Look, I haven’t been injured before, it was bound to happen eventually, but also it’s better when I’m on a two-way or something.’ If it had to happen, God forbid, it did happen then so it was the best time, even though it’s never a good time.”

Between the Showcase and G League regular season, Timme was averaging 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Herd prior to the injury. He was shooting 58% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line, albeit on limited attempts.

Timme will spend the 2024-25 season in Stockton, but there should be no shortage of mentors roughly 50 miles up the road in Sacramento, California. Domantas Sabonis, another former Gonzaga big man who thrived under coach Mark Few, is entering his third full season with the Kings after leading the NBA in rebounding each of the past two years.

Sabonis, Kings guard Kevin Huerter and assistant coach Leandro Barbosa recently spent time in Spokane working out with Gonzaga’s current roster.

This offseason, the Kings also hired former Gonzaga Director of Operations Riccardo Fois as an assistant. Timme and Fois didn’t overlap at GU, but they developed a relationship during Timme’s recruiting process.

Another member of head coach Mike Brown’s staff in Sacramento is Jay Triano, the father of Dustin Triano, a walk-on guard for the Zags from 2013-17.