50 years ago in Expo history: Fair jammed wih football players and fans following WSU vs. USC game

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 was especially busy over the weekend because the city was jammed not only with fairgoers, but also football fans.

Washington State University played the University of Southern California at Albi Stadium. Visiting students, alumni and even players took the opportunity to hit Expo ’74, either before the game or the day after.

Saturday was not a particularly great day for the Cougars, who were thumped by the Trojans 54-7. But it was one of the best days ever for Expo. The Saturday crowd was 41,699, the largest since the Fourth of July. Sunday’s attendance was nearly as good, totaling 39,134

In other Expo news, fairgoers participated in stomping 500 pounds of Concord grapes, in honor of Columbus Day, at the fair’s Folklife Festival area.

From 100 years ago: A Newport couple was in a local soft drink parlor when the wife, 29, accused the husband, 35, of being infatuated with the “hasher,” i.e., waitress.

The husband responded that yes, indeed, he was, and he was “going over pretty soon to meet her.”

The wife pulled a .22 revolver from her blouse and shot him in the chest. She tried to fire a second time, but the revolver jammed.

The husband died 15 minutes later; the wife ended up in jail. Both of them had been arrested previously for liquor violations.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1943: Italy declares war on former Axis partner Germany.

1944: US 1st army begins battle of Aachen, first German city captured during World War II.