‘He’s Uncle Derek’: Star WR Efton Chism III leads the charge as EWU honors legacy of former linebacker Strey

By Dave Cook The Spokesman-Review

Derek Strey is among the six former Eagles who will be inducted into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame on Oct 19.

Derek Strey will always be “Uncle D” to Efton Chism III.

The pair of Eastern Washington University football legends are related, but not really related, in sort of a statute of limitations kind of way.

Strey has a longstanding relationship with the Chism family, including the All-America wide receiver with whom he shares a birthday (Oct. 26). Strey has been close to that family for more than 30 years, dating back to the epic days of South Kitsap High School football when he and Efton Chism II became steadfast friends.

So be it if they want to be considered relatives, because they are indeed the closest of families.

“I have to hold back the tears with how important he’s been to the Chism family – he’s Uncle Derek,” Efton II said prior to Eastern’s game versus Montana on Sept. 28. “He’s obviously not blood-related, but he’s as important as any other blood relation I have.”

It’s come full circle for “Uncle Derek” and the Chism family, as Strey will be honored on Saturday with five others in the 20th class of inductees into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame. A former All-American himself at Eastern – only on the opposite side of the ball at linebacker – Strey is indeed an icon to the Chism family. They will all be watching later that day when Efton III takes the field against UC Davis in EWU’s homecoming game.

“I didn’t grow up being a Wazzu or UW fan. I grew up as an Eastern fan because of him,” Efton III said after an Eastern practice in early October.

Efton II and his wife Kristy remember fondly the EWU-at-Washington game in 2011 when Efton III – then 9 years old – had to wear red at the game as a tribute to Uncle D. After all, it was all there hanging on the walls of Strey’s home – his Eastern jersey, a framed Big Sky Championship poster from 1997 and jerseys from his days as a Seattle Seahawk and playing in NFL Europa.

“He didn’t understand Huskies versus Eagles and what that was back then,” said Efton II of that narrow, 30-27 loss in EWU’s first-ever meeting against the Huskies. “But he was there for his uncle and had to wear red.”

Efton III didn’t play football until he was an eighth-grader, but Strey was truly his inspiration along the way towards a successful high school career at Monroe (Washington) High School. Eventually, he would choose Cheney as his college home.

“He definitely didn’t influence me at all, but I did some research and got to understand his career and what he did here,” Efton III said. “He cared about this school, so in the back of my mind I thought it would be cool to come here just like he did.”

“Sometimes it boggles my mind that he always said he wanted to go to Eastern – and did,” said Strey. “He was saying that for years, and it’s been fun to see him here doing his thing. I get to be a part of their ride and that’s been a lot of fun.”

As an Eagle from 1993-97, Strey earned first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors and All-America accolades in both 1996 and 1997. He finished his career with 346 tackles (then second, but now sixth in school history), with single season totals of 128 in 1997 and 126 in 1996. Strey also finished his career with six interceptions and once held the school record with a 95-yard return for a TD.

Eastern head coach Aaron Best, a former teammate of Strey’s, says “he played every snap like it was fourth down and the game was on the line.”

Former Eastern head coach Mike Kramer uses these words and phrases to describe Strey: willful, determined, loyal, team player, skilled student, quiet, reticent, durable, knew no pain, careful, not reckless and bell-cow leader.

“He thrived under pressure and was tough as asphalt,” said Kramer, who was also head coach at Montana State and Idaho State. In 1997 under Kramer, the Eagles won the Big Sky Conference title and advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs (then known as I-AA).

Those are many of the same words that could also describe Efton III, who has had his own Hall of Fame career while at Eastern. Through six games this season, he has 54 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns. In his career, he ranks in the top six in school history in receptions (275), yards (3,064) and TDs (31).

“He’s on his own journey in his own time at a totally different position,” says Strey, who has only missed a handful of Chism’s football games in the last decade and regularly talks/texts with him. “He has his dad’s work ethic. We were fortunate to play for coach (Ed) Fisher back in the day and we’ve never stopped working hard. Efton has picked that up – he’s disciplined, committed and is a smart young man.”

Fisher was head coach at powerhouse South Kitsap High School, and is already in the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame. His son, Adam, played alongside Strey before they both moved on to Eastern. Adam is now in his second tenure as head coach of Spokane’s East Valley High School.

Efton II was also on the South Kitsap squad, and became best buddies with Strey. Eventually, they would serve as best man at each other’s weddings. Later, Strey would be at the hospital to welcome each of the Chism’s two children into the world.

“He’s been a rock for me since we were 16 years old in our sophomore year,” Strey said. “Any life decision I’ve ever made, he’s the first call I make because of the integrity he has. He’s honest and he’s helped keep me going in the right direction for so many years.”

They were weight lifting partners in high school until Strey’s prep career came to an abrupt halt with an injury early in his senior season. That dashed any hopes of playing for a major collegiate football team, so Strey went to Eastern, which was Fisher’s alma mater.

“He was one of the guys who carried me off the field,” said Strey of Efton II. “We’ve been tight and together ever since. He’s family; we’re just brothers.

“He’s probably the most important human in my life, and has been so involved with my son. It’s pretty surreal thinking about Derek’s legacy at Eastern and how it relates to my son. He’s a father-figure to Efton for sure.”

Strey and Efton II were friends even before Kristy met her future husband while attending Central Washington University. The trio remembers Kristy being teammates with Strey in a game of spades one night in Ellensburg – they were winning, but not by enough by Strey’s standards.

“If you want to compete, he’s going to give you the business,” explains Efton II. “She threw a glass of milk in his face, and the whole room went crazy, saying ‘no one does that to Derek Strey.’ But you know what, the future wife of Efton Chism does.”

“I did apologize afterwards,” she laughs now. “And wash his shirt.”

Of course, there is an Efton Chism I to chronicle as well. He and his wife of 55 years, Kathy, supported the boys at every turn on the Kitsap Peninsula, including leaving gobs of meat for them to cook in the summers when Efton II was left at home while his parents toured the country in their RV.

“Grandpa and Grandma Chism are great, great people,” said Strey. “They are welcoming and loving people, and their doors were always wide open.”

The last time Efton I watched Efton III play in person was in 2023; health issues have left him watching games from a laptop at a small home built on Efton II and Kristy’s property in Monroe.

“We just appreciate the time he supported us,” said Efton II. “We just want to give them freedom until maybe they need some more support than we can provide. It all comes to that in the cycle of life.”

Added Strey: “They leave marks on your life – they influence and impact your life in many ways.”

Just like any blood relative would.