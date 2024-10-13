Past and present Eastern Washington football team members reflect on Derek Strey’s impact

By Dave Cook The Spokesman-Review

Beyond the statistics and accolades, Derek Strey’s impact on others is a major reason why he is being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Here’s what some of his former colleagues had to say about his passion for football and life:

“He was committed to greatness and was unwilling to cut corners. He was never consumed by the swirl around him and never had to be corrected twice. He was the best inside linebacker I ever knew. He was fast and quick with great balance, and he had great hands. He was a scary, storied tackler with astounding discipline and the ability to know where he was supposed to be all the time. He was always willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team, and always led from the front.”

– Former EWU coach Mike Kramer

“His journey was right there prevalent to Efton. They had conversations all the time about how to work and grind to meet your goals. There is a just a whole other element, and Derek was different – and I feel like Efton is different.”

– Efton Chism II on the impact Strey’s passion for excellence had on Efton III

“It was 1997 (as a true freshman) when I was introduced to Derek’s intensity. I had seen glimpses of his intensity in practice and the weight room, but it was directed my way in my very first collegiate game. I had committed a cardinal sin for a defensive lineman on a block which left an open gap – I had compromised our defense and got pushed back into Derek. I was immediately advised by Derek that if that ever happened again I would not play. He had grabbed me by my jersey, looked me in the eyes and explicitly said if you bleeping let that happen again you bleeping will be on the sideline – now play some bleeping ball! Along with the death stare, and some saliva flying my way, the point was made. This was no high school game – this was college football and our middle linebacker and defensive captain wasn’t just playing a game. It was life or death out there. That was a lesson learned for me that accelerated and aligned with how I wanted to play the game. I was never timid or lacked intensity, but they were my first college snaps – my heart was beating, my eyes were like a deer in headlights and my head was spinning from the speed and intensity of the college level. I can say that Derek expedited the seriousness of my approach to the game and the level of intensity I played at. He was definitely one to remember and I am honored to have gone to battle with him.”

– Eastern Hall of Famer & former NFL/CFL player Dario Romero

“Dario can say he was scared of him, but he didn’t have to block him. Dario was probably scared for me. Having to face Derek Strey 15 times out of 24 reps on inside run isn’t fun. When you are a center playing outside zone, the mike linebacker is the guy you have to block. Derek was the kind of guy you loved to have on your team, but loved him more because you didn’t have to face him on Saturdays. I can’t even imagine how those guys felt in games when they were actually keeping score. He was a fearful human, but it was more a fearful respect by the way he played the game, carried himself and studied. That was an experienced linebacker unit in 1997, but there was no doubt he was the leader of that group physically, mentally, emotionally and psychologically.”

– Current Eastern head coach Aaron Best and Strey’s EWU teammate

“They are both playmakers. Efton just isn’t as scary as Derek.”

– Best comparing Strey and Efton III