Defense excels in new format of Eastern Washington’s annual Red-White Game

Eastern Washington Eagles running back Kevin Allen III (41) loses his helmet on a drill during 2025 Red-White Game on Friday, Apr. 18, 2025, on Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Given an opportunity to wrap up spring football practices with one final scrimmage, Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best improvised with the event’s format.

Rather than drafting a Red team and a White team, rather than trying to simulate the entirety of a football game, Best chose to simulate various game situations.

While that left the final score – Defense 39, Offense 28 – a little bit difficult to interpret, given it was earned in increments of eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two or one points, it made for an entertaining product Friday night at Roos Field in Cheney.

“You never know how it’s going to unfold,” Best said, “but I thought the element of not just team and not just individual competitions could maybe drive some of those individuals. … I actually thought it worked out better than I anticipated.”

In addition to situations like first-and-goal from the 10, or starting at the 24-yard line, or beginning a drive with a longer field, the Eagles mixed in 1-on-1 passing, rushing and blocking drills.

“I told the team (that) no one in the stands, unless it’s your dad or mom, looks at the right guard on a play. No one does,” Best said. “So now we get to follow individuals, and now … there’s a few people watching that maybe take notice and watch the right guard a little bit more.”

The offense ran almost 60 plays in team drills, quarterbacked primarily by fifth-year senior Jared Taylor, redshirt sophomore Nate Bell and second-year player Jake Schakel. Taylor completed 10 of 11 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Bell connected on 13 of 17 attempts for 114 yards and a score, and Schakel completed 6 of 7 for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Sixth-year senior Nolan Ulm finished with a team-high 75 receiving yards on six catches, and redshirt freshman Boden Gardner capped a strong spring with six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Redshirt senior tight end Landon Cooper caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt junior Wesley Garrett had the other touchdown catch.

“(The format) is different, but I didn’t mind it,” Taylor said. “I actually thought the 1-on-1s were cool to see. They let guys shine. It brought light to the offensive line, and 1-on-1s (in passing drills) let guys get craft on their routes.”

But the defense certainly had its moments. Transfer Dre Greeley, who is playing in his fifth program in five years, intercepted a pass that may have gone for a defensive touchdown had the drill been allowed to play out. Redshirt sophomore JoJo Maxey-Johnson also had an interception on one of the scrimmage’s final drives.

Greeley also said he liked the format.

“Going against great athletes makes you better, faster, stronger,” the cornerback said, “so it was just fun to be a part of.”