WSU football adds home game against Louisiana Tech to 2025 schedule, marking eighth announced contest

PULLMAN – Washington State has added another game to its 2025 schedule.

WSU will host Louisiana Tech on Nov. 15, according to a Wednesday release, bringing the Cougars’ schedule to eight announced games. It will be the first meeting between WSU and Louisiana Tech, a member of Conference USA, and it’s a one-game agreement.

It will be the Cougars’ first game against a Conference USA opponent since they fell to SMU in 2010. WSU defeated current Conference USA member New Mexico State to begin the 2019 season, but the Aggies were not a member of the conference at the time.

WSU’s competition against the rebuilt Pac-12 will begin in 2026, and the Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement that provided WSU and Oregon State games for this season will not continue next season. That is forcing the Cougars to fill out their 2025 schedule with opponents from around the country.

“We’re filling out the schedule, and we’re looking far and wide,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “Finding games at this time, after losing the (Mountain West scheduling) partnership isn’t easy, so the administration’s doing a good job of finding a bunch of different opponents, obviously, outside our normal scope of who we play.”

With four openings to fill, WSU’s 2025 schedule looks like this:

Aug. 30 vs. Idaho

Sept. 6 vs. San Diego State

Sept. 13 at North Texas

Sept. 20 vs. Washington

Sept. 27 at Virginia

Oct. 11 at Ole Miss

Nov. 15 vs. Louisiana Tech

TBA vs. Oregon State

It’s unclear if WSU is planning a bye week for the Saturday between the Virginia or Ole Miss games, or if the Cougars are searching for a game for that week.