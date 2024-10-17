Harry Styles’ mom, Backstreet Boys, more mourn Liam Payne

Jami Ganz, New York Daily News

Harry Styles’ mom, fellow boy banders the Backstreet Boys and Charlie Puth are among those leading the tributes to Liam Payne, after the 31-year-old One Direction alum’s shocking death Wednesday, following a fall from a Buenos Aires, Argentina, balcony.

While Styles himself has not remarked on his former band mate’s death, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s mother, Anne Twist, posted an image of a broken heart emoji on her Instagram, captioned: “Just a boy.”

Greg Horan, 37, penned an Instagram tribute to his younger brother Niall’s former One Direction bandmate, remembering Payne as “only one of 4 lads I was happy enough to take my place in nialls life as a brother. … xxx 1D 4 LIFE xxx.”

“Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat,” the Backstreet Boys wrote on the band’s official X account.

“Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world. Rest in peace brother.”

Puth, 32, dedicated several Instagram stories to Payne, sharing that he was “in shock” and “so upset.”

“Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone …” Puth, who also shared a photo of the pair on his feed wrote.

Paris Hilton tweeted that hearing of Payne’s death was “so upsetting. … Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.”

“RIP Liam … I can’t believe this is real … absolutely heartbreaking,” tweeted music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on 2017’s “Get Low.” In a separate tweet, the German DJ added, “Life is short and fragile … You never know what people are going through. … We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful.”

EL James, the author of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” books, said she was “heartbroken” to learn of Payne’s “tragic passing.

“I can barely believe it. Sincere condolences to his family,” James said. Payne and Rita Ora recorded “For You” for the 2018 film adaptation of “Fifty Shades Freed.”

Rapper and producer Ty Dolla $ign in Instagram stories shared videos of Payne and a photo with him, saying in the first slide that he “just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr sucio.”

“R.I.P. Liam Payne,” tweeted rapper Juicy J. “Wow I can’t believe it prayers up for the family.”

The exact circumstances surrounding Payne’s death are still under investigation, though a call to emergency services just before the fatal plunge said the musician had consumed “too many drugs and alcohol” and was “trashing” the room of the Argentinian hotel where he was saying.