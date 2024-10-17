Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jevon L. Murray, of Spokane, and Safirah M.A.C. Randall, of Philadelphia.

Phillip E.A. Klein, of Abbotsford, Canada, and Alexandra H.L. Muehlhauser, of Inchelium, Wash.

Kenneth G. Perry and Cheyanne N.S. Mackay, both of Spokane.

Robert J.T. Moreno and Juliet A. Lauber, both of Spokane.

Seth T. Knust and Katina I. Stanbrough, both of Spokane Valley.

Xander Von Frandsen and Rebecca A. Scott, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Gibson, of Deer Park, and Tailor R. Pelt, of Elk.

Jeremy T. Kee and Reanna R. Sully, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Windom Peak Properties LLC v. Haley Irish, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Andrea Baumgartner, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Cedar Estates LLC v. Kenneth Chavez, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates B. LLC v. Joanne Graham, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. Taylor Blankenship, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Garion Kimball, et al., restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Andrea Brown, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Esperanza Martinez, restitution of premises.

Jacks Villas LLC v. Lawrence Pogue, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Jodi Nahale-Parnell, restitution of premises.

Lyn Anderson v. Cara Orr, restitution of premises.

SiteOne Landscape Supply LLC v. Ethan P. Hall, complaint.

Gary Williams v. Kembrah R. Dawson, et al., complaint.

Marshall Mailey v. Jeremy D. Benson, et al., complaint.

Ken Murray, et al. v. Freylin Alvarado, et al., complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Allen, Tara S. and Blaine N.

Seymour, Amber M. and John D.

Bornstein, Josie R. and John M.

Stephens, Christopher D. and Gina L.

Hall, Jacob M. and Makenzie K.

Sinclair, Charlotte R. and Brandon K.

Daniel, Jennifer L. and Brian C.

Murphy, Nicole M. and Ryan P.

Dellwo, Joseph P. and Adrienne C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jesse P. Boaz, 33; 68 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.

Shanna L. Anderson, 42; $100 restitution, two days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Jeremy Faust, 49; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty on two counts of harassment.

Judge Tony Hazel

Justin Mager, 40; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Zachary M. Nelson, 32; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Stephanie A. Delgado, 32; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Johnathon L. Stapleton, 28; 55 days in jail with 55 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure.

Gabe R. Choate, 39; 53 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Lil’Falls D. Abrahamson, 36; 24 days in jail with 24 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Daniel J. Martinez, 36; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident and second-degree identity theft.

Calvin T.M. Conrad IV, 26; 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christopher W. Dowell, 29; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Jeremy S. Kline, 38; 16 days in jail with 16 days credit for time served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Zamauri U.H. Johnson, 24; $343 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Christina A. Mantsevich, 16; 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated while under the age of 21.

Chenoa A. Lenhardt, 28; 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Julio C.H. Mozo, 27; $280 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Christian J. Horn, 32; 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.