Road to Mount Baker’s Artist Point closed for the winter

By Seattle Times staff

In another sign that winter is coming, the road to Artist Point has closed to vehicles for the season as of Wednesday morning, restricting access to some of the most popular trails in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the closure for the final 2.7 miles of Mount Baker Highway, also known as Highway 542. The road had reopened in mid-June this year after WSDOT used equipment to clear snow from the parking lot.

The road typically closes for the winter season around this time. Last year, the road closed Oct. 23.

The National Weather Service in Seattle forecasts inches of snow accumulation in higher peaks of the Cascades and Olympics over the next several days.

WSDOT advised those recreating in the area to monitor conditions throughout the season and to visit the Glacier Public Service Center to get required permits.