Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John C. Dickinson and Brittany M. Wells, both of Spokane.

Jose A.R. Guerrero and Fiona R. Beamis, both of Spokane Valley.

Mario J. Benitez and Leandra C. Vargas, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan N. White and Mikayla D. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Jerry E. Gibbs, of East Wenatchee, Wash., and Janice M. Houk, of Spokane.

Devan A. Moss and Hailey R. Billings, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew R.H. Easter and Grace H. Donnelly, both of Pensacola, Fla.

Alexander M. Loren and Samantha B. Eveland, both of Spokane.

Daniel P. DiMaio and Amber A. Spera, both of Spokane.

Taylor J. Hautala and Heather B. Daniels, both of Spokane.

Blake A. Wishon and Sydney T. Ryan, both of Spokane Valley.

Paul H. Miller and Lucille B. Branham, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Timerline MHC v. Sandra Hancox, et al., restitution of premises.

W7 Woodland Limited Partnership v. W7 Farms Limited Partnership, et al., seeking quiet title.

Sherwin Williams Company v. WX Handyman Service LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Sherry L. Powell v. Blake E. Marlow, et al., complaint for damages.

Emmanuel Roy v. Hireright Inc., complaint for money damages and demand for jury trial.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Goff, Corrie B. and Edward C.

Wilhelm, Janelle and David

Rhoads, Isabella M. and Rickey L.

McKenzie, Tate D. and Michelle L.

Munyon, April and Lawrence

Sizemore, James W. Jr. and Nichole M.

Kahns, Lauren M. and Noah L.

Seymore, Edward F. and Janice M.

Hille Yu, Jayleen and Yu, Heejong

Hilburn, Rachel N. and Skyler R.

Dick, Jacob A. and Katie E.

Fridye, Cynthia R. and Robert F. Sr.

Shahan, Briana M. and Kenneth C.

Fox, Shannon M. and Van Dyke, Theodore J.

Rhodes, Floyd N. III and Rhosetta R.

Turner, Trevor A. and Kirsten D.

Haney, Jamie R.P. and Joshua A.

Letson, Robert S. and Mendy L.

Wheeler, Ashley R. and Nicholus A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Rhamon Holman, 31; $2,500 restitution, 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree theft.

Brendan M. Tachell, 28; seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to delivering a firearm to an ineligible person.

Ana-Maria Feldhusen, 38; 33 days in jail with 33 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Gabriel B. Mewa, 20; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Steven Sigur, 60; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Joseph B. Muhammad, 58; 180 days in jail with 180 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Adrian B. Trotchie, 32; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Raymond J.A. Skunkcap, 28; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Justin W. Ingebritson, 43; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Warren D. Aker, 50; two days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Margarie L. Brown, 51; three days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended and failure to transfer title.

Jorey T. Dehn, 33; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Devon M. Ditmar, 47; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

LeSean A.U.T. Grant, 21; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justice L. Putnam, 25; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Jeffrey S. Rise, 68; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Dustin J. Seyler, 36; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Latoya R. Spotted Horse, 35; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Terry M. Swan, 50; eleven days in jail, after being found guilty of public use of a known controlled substance and false statement to public servant.

Angela N. Waterbury, 46; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Alberto Abarca, 34; $830.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher J. Gardner, 36; $1,354.65 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ana-Maria Feldhusen, 38; 31 days in jail with 31 days credit for time served, 36 months probation, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Hailey R.D. White, 22; $1,299.32 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Brandon C.Z. Rhodig, 33; $1,373.72 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.