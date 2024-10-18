‘We need a miracle’: Senior residents trying to buy their east Vancouver mobile home park

By Mia Ryder-Marks The Columbian

Marlene and Richard Stanley moved into their home 44 years ago — a yellow manufactured house with a lush garden. Over the years, they invested in improvements and created family memories within those four walls.

But now Marlene, 87, and Richard, 90, fear they will be forced to move from their home in the Vista Del Rio mobile home park. The park’s owner, Vista Del Rio Corp., has put the east Vancouver park up for sale for $41 million, causing uncertainty for its 300 or so residents, all 55 and older. Many are on fixed incomes.

In May, The Columbian spoke with several residents just weeks after they received the letter informing them the park was for sale. They expressed sadness, frustration and fear about what might happen to their park, and as a result, what would happen to them.

Now residents express determination: They are working to purchase the park themselves. They hope to secure $19 million before an Oct. 31 deadline.

Senate Bill 5198, which went into effect in Washington in July 2023, gives mobile home park residents a chance to buy their parks. But as The Columbian has previously reported, mobile home park residents haven’t had much success buying their parks under the law.

Vista Del Rio residents, however, are not giving up hope.

“It would be devastating if we had to leave what we have here. We all feel safe here,” Marlene Stanley said.

Holding onto hope

In May, residents held a standing-room-only meeting in Vista Del Rio’s community house to discuss options.

Residents liked the idea of purchasing the park and reached out to ROC Northwest, an Olympia nonprofit that coaches manufactured home communities on how to purchase their parks.

At first, it just didn’t seem possible, resident Deb Slope recalled. But about six weeks later, ROC Northwest told them they had a fighting chance.

At ROC Northwest’s suggestion, Slope and three others transformed their planning committee into an interim board.

“We wanted to be a voice for people here. These people are our family,” Slope said.

ROC Northwest then received a commitment from a traditional lender for a $22 million low-interest loan that residents would pay back.

The remaining $19 million would hopefully be taken care of by a grant or donation. Otherwise, adding another loan for that amount would price residents out in the long run.

“If we borrowed all that money, the vast majority of us would be economically evicted,” Slope said.

Owners of each unit pay rent of about $700 for the land on which it sits. In January, the rent will go up to $900. If residents successfully purchase the park with a donation and the loan, the goal is to keep rent around $1,000 with minimal increases each year.

ROC Northwest and Vista Del Rio Corp. agreed to a deadline of Oct. 31 for residents to produce proof they have funding to buy the park.

The residents hoped they would received federal funding through the state. But a couple of weeks ago, they learned the state didn’t receive that federal grant.

“It changed our situation dramatically,” Slope said. “What was a very good plan has now been significantly altered.”

Slope said she is trying to stay optimistic.

“Without some sort of angel funding, flying its wings in the air, I’m not sure what’s going to happen to the park now,” Slope said. “My heart just breaks. But I won’t let it completely break because we’re not out of time yet.”

On Wednesday, the interim board met with Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and other city and housing officials.

“The city is definitely interested in affordable housing, and that’s what (Vista Del Rio) is,” Slope said.

With the deadline looming, residents fear if they can’t purchase the park, a new owner will price them out or redevelop the property.

According to city of Vancouver records, Vista Del Rio is zoned as a high-density residential area, which allows manufactured homes, apartments, townhouses or condominiums to be built.

“If they put a new development in, we would all lose everything,” said resident Le Tran, who has completely remodeled his home. “It would be devastating.”

Gary Nielsen, president of Vista Del Rio Corp., said his company does not intend to sell the park to a developer.

“We never intended to sell the park to anyone that would change its designation of a manufactured home park and require people to have to move their homes,” Nielsen said.

Nevertheless, residents worry. They said their homes are not meant to be moved and no one would buy them given uncertainty about the park’s future.

“There has to be over 50 percent of the residents in here that say, ‘We have no other option.’ People are really frightened,” said Erin Leacock, a 63-year-old resident who purchased her home with husband Eric Hansen in 2012.

They have invested about $60,000 in their home. Leacock and Hansen are still working and believe that if they lose their home, retirement will be out of reach.

Some residents fear homelessness.

Out of the 8,752 people who experienced some type of homelessness in Clark County last year, 13 percent were 55 or older. The Columbian has previously reported on how housing costs and a limited safety net are forcing seniors onto the streets.

Widows and widowers are especially vulnerable to housing instability as living costs are difficult to manage on one income.

“There’s 317 people living here. If somehow this park ceases to exist, Vancouver is going to have 300-plus more homeless or struggling seniors,” resident Rick Seekins said.

Can’t be replaced

In May, Vista Del Rio residents gave The Columbian a tour along a winding sidewalk through the backside of the park. The carefully cultivated yards were evidence of years of love and attention. A model-train landscape filled one backyard. A few houses down, a woman delicately inspected the greenery on one of her fruit trees.

Residents have put years of money and energy into making their homes somewhere they could age happily in place.

“If we have to move, we would never be able to replace what we have here, no matter where we go. The community, the neighborliness, the price can never be replaced,” Slope said.

When Seekins had heart surgery, his neighbors took down his Christmas lights for him without being asked. Neighbors often take out trash or pick up mail for each other. While visiting the park, The Columbian saw residents walking together and chatting in driveways.

“We take care of each other here,” said Tom Kent, who’s lived in Vista Del Rio for a decade. “In Vancouver, we are known for our community, but here we have that sense of community on steroids.”

Gary Golden, 65, pointed to photos of his mother, children and grandchildren on his wall. Golden moved into Vista Del Rio about eight years ago to be a full-time caregiver to his mother, Donna, who died in 2023.

Now he’s uncertain where his future lies. If he is forced to move because of the new ownership, he would probably live in his Winnebago or rent a room.

“I’ve kind of given the situation to God right now. I try not to stress on it but it’s hard not to because it’s such a big part of your world right now,” Golden said. “We need a miracle now.”

This story was made possible by Community Funded Journalism, a project from The Columbian and the Local Media Foundation. Top donors include the Ed and Dollie Lynch Fund, Patricia, David and Jacob Nierenberg, Connie and Lee Kearney, Steve and Jan Oliva, The Cowlitz Tribal Foundation and the Mason E. Nolan Charitable Fund. The Columbian controls all content. For more information, visit columbian.com/cfj.