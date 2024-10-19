Kraken hand Calgary first loss on Jordan Eberle’s overtime goal

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Kraken 2, Flames 1, OT at Climate Pledge Arena

Notable: Seattle (4-2) won its third straight game on an overtime goal from Jordan Eberle. The newly named Kraken captain has five goals in six games this season.

The Kraken handed previously 4-0 Calgary its first loss of the season, albeit in overtime.

Chandler Stephenson scored Seattle’s other goal while Joey Daccord made 21 saves. There were many near-misses in regulation. He’d slid halfway out of the crease, but Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar’s down-and-out poke check broke up a Kraken 2-on-1 and a sure-thing goal for Kraken winger Oliver Bjorkstrand, who was shifting to his backhand.

A collaboration between Eberle and defenseman Brandon Montour nearly produced a goal earlier in the game. Montour took the shot on another 2-on-1 and Vladar made the save. In overtime, Montour took the initial shot, then turned and passed along his rebound for Eberle.

Quotable: “I had the Zoomies.” – Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord on skating the length of the ice and attempting to jump into his teammate’s victory huddle after the overtime goal. He bounced off their backs and fell to the ice.

Goal of the game: Seattle defenseman Will Borgen offered up a chunk of his lip to secure the Kraken a tying goal, and it didn’t even work. The home team had about two and a half minutes of power-play time to work with, as Calgary’s Nazem Kadri sat for a high-sticking double minor. The Kraken man advantage failed to convert.

The Flames dropped another, better chance in their laps — 47 seconds of 5-on-3 time. The Kraken held the puck in and applied pressure. Jared McCann tapped it back and forth with Stephenson while Jaden Schwartz screened Vladar. Schwartz went airborne, tucking his knees as the puck sailed by him and into the net. Stephenson’s slap shot turned into his first goal as a member of the Kraken. He signed a seven-year, $43.75 million contract with Seattle the day free agency opened in July.

Player of the game: Eberle (OT winner, +1)

On tap: The Kraken host former postseason foe Colorado on Tuesday night. It’s Game 3 of a five-game homestand. The 1-4 Avalanche are off to a rocky start.