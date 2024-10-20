NFL Locals: WSU rookies Chau Smith-Wade, Jaden Hicks see increased roles Sunday

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

After seeing his playing time start to ramp up, Chau Smith-Wade (Washington State) earned his first professional start on Sunday.

With the Carolina Panthers releasing its primary nickel cornerback a few days ago, the rookie fifth-round pick slid into the starting lineup.

Smith-Wade had a busy night, totaling a team-high eight tackles – five solo – in the 40-7 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota, who subbed in after an injury to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, repeatedly went after the rookie cornerback. Smith-Wade showed moments of promise but also had several costly penalties.

Mariota threw for an efficient 205 yards to go with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

A week after a quiet performance, Frankie Luvu (WSU) did more damage for the Commanders defense in the blowout win.

Luvu racked up four tackles – two solo and two for a loss – to go with a sack against his former team.

The Commanders improved to 5-2 while the Panthers fell to 1-6.

• After getting benched last week, Gardner Minshew (WSU) had another shot to prove himself worthy of a starting role, but struggled mightily in the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Minshew got no playing time in last week’s loss, sitting for the first time this season. Aidan O’Connell again started at quarterback for the Raiders on Sunday, but was replaced by Minshew after just the second drive due to a thumb injury.

The former Cougar looked outmatched all afternoon, completing 15 of 34 passes for 145 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Minshew took responsibility for the turnovers in the media conference after the loss.

“That’s on me, man,” Minshew said. “It’s unacceptable to have that many turnovers. I got to be smarter with the ball, … It’s not fair to the rest of the team.”

The Raiders fell 20-15. It was the third straight defeat for Las Vegas, moving the Raiders to 2-5 on the season.

There were expectations that Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington) could return for the Rams on Sunday after injuring his ankle over a month ago, but he was ruled out before kickoff.

The star receiver hopes to be back next week, while the Rams may also get receiver Puka Nacua back as well.

Rookie Brennan Jackson (WSU) picked up his first action of the season, recording a tackle for the Rams in the win.

• It was a first for another rookie on Sunday as safety Jaden Hicks (WSU) grabbed his first career interception.

As the Kansas City Chiefs led by nine in the fourth quarter, the San Francisco 49ers worked into the red zone and threatened to score.

On third-and-goal, Hicks made a diving play in the end zone to intercept 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Chiefs would go on to score on the following drive and put the game out of reach. Kansas City won 28-18, moving to 6-0 as the only remaining undefeated team.

The fourth-round pick also had one solo tackle.

Jaylen Watson (WSU), a cornerback for the Chiefs, had three tackles – two solo – in the win.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho) led the way for the Atlanta Falcons defense in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Ellis, a linebacker, had a team-high nine tackles – five solo – to go with two quarterback hits on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seahawks prevailed, though, in a 34-14 victory. The loss moved Atlanta to 4-3.

• Christian Elliss (Idaho) also had a busy day for the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The fourth-year linebacker had nine tackles – four solo – in the 32-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU) continues to work back from his return from an ACL tear. The receiver secured one catch on two targets for 14 yards for New England.

The Patriots struggled under rookie quarterback Drake Maye, and moved to 1-6.