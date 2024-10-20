Seahawks ‘optimistic’ wide receiver DK Metcalf avoided serious injury against Falcons

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

ATLANTA – Geno Smith had the same feeling as everyone else when he saw DK Metcalf limp into the blue medical tent and get carted off with a knee injury.

“Oh man,’’ Smith said. “My heart dropped.’’

The good news is that coach Mike Macdonald said the early word is that Metcalf might have escaped anything serious.

Metcalf was injured when he landed hard while trying to make a catch on the sideline late in the third quarter and got tangled up with Atlanta safety Justin Simmons.

“On that sideline catch, he banged up his knee a little bit,’’ said Macdonald, of the play that was ruled incomplete since he was out of bounds. “Not sure the severity. We’re optimistic at this point, so it doesn’t look too bad.’’

Metcalf appeared to hit his left knee on the ground on the play but trainers also appeared to be looking at his right on the bench.

“I was over there just telling him, ‘Man, like, massages on me through the week,’ ” Smith said. “I put him in a tough spot right there and whatever I’ve got to do to get him back healthy, however we’ve got to get him back (we’ve got to do) because he’s a guy that we need, we’re going to make sure that we do.’’

Metcalf was not available for comment after the game.

Metcalf caught four passes for 99 yards, all in the first half, including a 31-yarder with four seconds left before halftime.

Smith also left for a play in the third quarter just before Metcalf was injured, but returned after Sam Howell came in and handed the ball off.

Smith fell hard to the ground on the play and said some of the beads from Atlanta’s FieldTurf surface got in his eyes.

“I really couldn’t see out of my left eye, but (Seahawks head athletic trainer David) Strick (Stricklin) did a good job getting it out of there and I was able to get back in.’’

Macdonald also said rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett left late in the game with an ankle injury but that it “doesn’t look serious.’’

There were not any other injuries immediately apparent.