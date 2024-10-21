Seahawks WR DK Metcalf considered week-to-week with grade one MCL sprain

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf suffered a grade one sprained MCL and is considered week to week, coach Mike Macdonald confirmed during a Zoom call with media Monday afternoon.

Macdonald characterized it as a minor injury, saying “it doesn’t look like it’s a long-term injury” and said Metcalf will do what he can to play Sunday against Buffalo at Lumen Field.

“He’s gonna probably do anything humanly possible to be able to play this game,” Macdonald said.

Metcalf was injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 34-14 win over Atlanta on a play when he fell hard to the turf when upended by Atlanta’s Justin Simmons when leaping for a pass at the sidelines.

He was examined on the bench and carted off.

Metcalf is the Seahawks’ leading receiver with 568 yards on 35 receptions. He had 99 yards on four receptions with a 31-yard TD with four seconds left in the first half Sunday before leaving.

If Metcalf can’t play the Seahawks will have to rely on the likes of Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Dark Young to fill in and play alongside Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Macdonald also mentioned that the Seahawks could use more two-tight end sets, as well.

“Never going to fill the shoes of a DK Metcalf but you can kind of work around it in certain ways,” Macdonald said.