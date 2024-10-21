Self-driving wheelchairs get pilot program at Sea-Tac airport

By Caitlyn Freeman Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Self-driving wheelchairs have taken hundreds of passengers to their gates at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under a new program from Alaska Airlines.

A testing period for the Whill autonomous wheelchairs began in August within the C and D concourses, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said in an email. Passengers can get to their desired gate by selecting a stop on a touchscreen. The chairs have a baggage rack and sensors to detect obstacles, according to Whill.

So far, more than 1,500 fliers at Sea-Tac have used the wheelchairs, the spokesperson said. Alaska Airlines is based in SeaTac.

“We are pleased with how the program is progressing,” the spokesperson said. “The devices provide riders with more freedom, confidence and an improved customer experience.”

The airline did not answer questions about a project timeline or future expansion to other airports. The spokesperson also did not provide the cost of the project.

Whill announced in June the first commercial rollout of its self-driving chairs within the American Airlines terminals at Los Angeles International Airport and Miami International Airport. The Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam is also using the self-driving Whill chairs, according to a news release.