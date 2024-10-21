Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stephanie M. Soria and Charlotte S. Lawrence, both of Spokane.

Garrett M. Burgess and Amy K. Hicks, both of Cheney.

Richard F. Gentili and Mary E. Albertson, both of Cheney.

David B. Andrews and Dacotah J. Spurgeon, both of Spokane.

Roman Bovsha and Kristina D. Kucherova, both of Spokane Valley.

Vern G. Graham and Ronda M. Woodworth, both of Spokane Valley.

Charles E.T. Roberto and Cayla J. Christie, both of Deer Park.

Chelsey R. Wendt and Carissa L. Jackson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

William O. Haynes, et al. v. Forrest Haynes, et al., seeking quiet title.

John Tanzer, et al. v. Rick Jameson, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Lihue Czackis, money claimed owed.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Jermarell Finley, et al., complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Christine M. Curtis v. Washington State University, verified complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Barnes, Robert L. and Taylor, Catherine A.

Yan Tang, Shuang and Liu, Wei

Zender, Marcy and Eric

Clark, Rocky R.L. and Robertson, Krisana A.

Licon, Isidro and Cabrera, Wendy

Decker, Thomas and Carmel

Caldwell, Jessica M. and Jacobs, Aaron J.

Hayes, Kala A. and Ryan L.

Ellingburg, Lory L. and Todd B.

Hryhorieva, Olha and Hordiienko, Serhii

Jarvis, Misty J. and Brian G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Jesse Criswell, 43; 53 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Jamie T. Halbig, 37; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jeremy D. Nichols, 43; 36 days in jail with 36 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Zachary M. Nelson, 32; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jordan T. Farrell, 21; $700 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Greg Gonzales, 60; 43 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Richard A. Teachworth, 38; $2,685 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson.

Stephantae Douglas, 20; 55 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Samara F. Bearley, 26; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jesse T. Conway, 42; $1,579.04 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Patrick L. Hollingsworth, 47; $1,440 fine, four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 36 months probation, protection order violation.