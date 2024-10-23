Kate Cassidy says Liam Payne planned to marry her prior to death

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, says the One Direction alum planned to marry her prior to his sudden death last week.

The 25-year-old influencer on Wednesday said the couple hoped to say “I do” in the not-too-distant future, reflecting on the week since Payne, 31, fatally fell from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words,” wrote the New Jersey native, in an Instagram post featuring several photos from their relationship. “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever.’”

“I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned,” she added, pledging to love Payne for the rest of her life. “You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

Cassidy left Argentina just two days before Payne’s fatal plunge from his third-floor room of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

A preliminary autopsy found he suffered multiple traumatic injuries resulting in internal and external bleeding, with local authorities concluding Payne “jumped from the balcony of his room.”

Earlier this week, a toxicology report found Payne had cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack and a combination substance known as “pink cocaine” in his system at the time of his death. Last week, officials said they believed he had also consumed a local street drug known as “cristal,” which can cause psychotic attack and hallucinations.

“There appears to be evidence that a hotel employee sourced the drugs for Payne,” a source within Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office told People, adding that an indictment could soon follow.