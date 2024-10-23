Randy Marler: Proposition 1 funds essential services to keep Spokane safe

Randy Marler

Spokane is facing a serious general fund shortfall that threatens the services we rely on most – fire, police, traffic enforcement and emergency response. Proposition 1 offers a straightforward solution by providing the funding necessary to protect these critical public safety services.

Poll after poll shows that public safety is the top concern for Spokane residents and business owners. Proposition 1 addresses this need by investing in key areas: hiring more police officers, including neighborhood resource officers and traffic enforcement personnel; purchasing new, life-saving fire equipment for faster response times; and upgrading fire stations. The proposition also allocates funds to the Office of the Ombudsman and the municipal courts. This money will go to these four areas and nowhere else. Plus, the tax will sunset in 10 years, ensuring it’s a temporary solution, not a permanent burden.

Proposition 1 has earned the endorsement of the Spokane Police Guild, the firefighters union (IAFF Local 29), Police Chief Kevin Hall, Fire Chief Julie Berg, Mayor Lisa Brown and most of the City Council. They recognize the urgent need to address both current safety shortfalls and future public safety needs.

The general fund shortfall means we can’t afford to replace aging fire trucks, keep pace with police staffing, or maintain the services Spokane’s residents and businesses need in times of crisis. If Proposition 1 fails, we have no alternative funding source. Let me be clear: This is the only viable option to ensure public safety is not compromised.

It’s important that Proposition 1 is structured to minimize the financial burden. Essentials like food, prescription drugs, mortgages, and property rentals are exempt. The tax will cost residents and visitors about $1 for every $1,000 spent. Funds will be subject to independent audits, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Beyond the facts and figures, I’ve spoken with people all over Spokane. There’s no doubt – our community wants neighborhood resource officers back and more investment in traffic enforcement. Proposition 1 makes that happen. Yet, two City Council members oppose this measure while claiming they support public safety. Their actions speak louder than their words. Voting against Proposition 1 is effectively voting to defund the police. It’s hypocritical, and, frankly, it’s shocking. Spokane deserves more police officers, not empty rhetoric from those standing in the way of real progress.

As for our fire department, the need for funding is just as urgent. We used to fund new fire trucks and station upgrades through a bond every 10 years, but when the bond failed in 2009, we lost the only dedicated funding source for this critical equipment. For 15 years, we’ve debated the “best” way to fund these purchases, but nothing sustainable has been done. As a result, our fire trucks are falling apart. It’s no surprise to any firefighter in Spokane to see one of our trucks being towed after breaking down. These trucks aren’t just vehicles – they’re essential tools. They carry the water to put out fires, the ladders to rescue people, and the equipment we need to do our jobs safely and effectively.

Proposition 1 finally gives us a way to fix this. For too long, perfection has been the enemy of good. Now’s the time to support those of us who are trying to serve you and ensure we have what we need when you need us most.

The women and men who protect Spokane every day ask for your support. Vote yes on Proposition 1 to keep our neighborhoods safe and give our firefighters and police officers the resources they need to continue serving you effectively.

Randy Marler is president of Spokane firefighters union, IAFF Local 29.