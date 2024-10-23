WSU lands commitment from 3-star linebacker Jovan Clark, bringing class of 2025 to 17 members

PULLMAN – Washington State has landed its first commitment in about a month.

It comes from three-star class of 2025 linebacker Jovan Clark, who announced his pledge to WSU on Wednesday, about four months after he committed to Wyoming. It’s the Cougars’ first linebacker commit in their class of 2025, which includes 17 prospects.

Clark, who comes from Morgan Park High in Chicago, took his official visit to Pullman last weekend, when WSU defeated Hawaii 42-10 on homecoming. Clark turned down offers from Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Louisville, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Boston College, UNLV and a host of others.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Clark has led Morgan Park to a 7-1 season . This season, playing all over the field on defense, he’s totaled 51 tackles (eight for loss), five sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Listed as a safety in multiple places, he committed to WSU as a linebacker, signaling the versatility the Cougs see in Clark.

As a junior, Clark posted 61 tackles (one for loss), three interceptions and five pass breakups. But statistically speaking, his best year was as a sophomore in 2022, when he had 111 tackles (12 for loss), five sacks, five interceptions and one pass breakup, leading the Mustangs to a 10-win season.

Clark, a varsity starter since his freshman year, joins a WSU class of 2025 that ranks No. 69 nationally, according to 247 Sports. Here is the full list, not including 3-star prospects Braylan McDonald and Brayden Walton, who decommitted in the last two months.

• Jovan Clark, 3-star LB, Chicago, Ill.

• Malijah Tucker, three-star DL, Tumwater

• Arion Williams, three-star OL, Orange, Calif.

• David Kuku, three-star CB, Kennewick

• Kyle Peterson, three-star CB, Pearland, Texas

• Jamar Searcy, three-star ATH, Pittsburg, Calif.

• Charger Doty, three-star S, South Jordan, Utah

• Josiah Pratt, three-star DL, Humble, Texas

• Ishmael Gibbs, three-star CB, West Hills, Calif.

• Jamarey Smith, three-star S, Westlake Village, Calif.

• Noah Westbrook, three-star WR, Corona, Calif.

• Lucan Amituani, three-star edge, Elk Grove, Calif.

• Steele Pizzella, three-star QB, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

• Aiden Knapke, three-star S, Englewood, Colo.

• Luke Webb, three-star edge, Camas, Wash.

• Austin Simmons, three-star TE, Albany, Ore.

• Sean Embree, three-star WR, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.