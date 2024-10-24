Call for young artists: Spokane high schoolers can submit designs for traffic box signals by Nov. 1

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Arts is making the call for high school students from the Spokane area to share their talents by participating in the organization’s Spokane High School Art Wraps project. The project aims to transform traffic signal boxes into vibrant designs of art.

“The intent of the project is to beautify the electrical boxes, bringing art to otherwise utilitarian surfaces and giving student artists an opportunity to develop public art experience,” a Spokane Arts news release stated.

Ten artists will be chosen to create their unique designs, which will be printed on the vinyl, and wrapped around traffic signal boxes throughout the city. Each student will be awarded $450 per box design.

“Any high school student who is enrolled or of high school age from the region can submit their applications for review, which then the arts commission will vote on,” said Jeremy Whittington, Spokane Arts program director.

Whittington said the goal for the project is to “uplift the artist in the region.”

“Oftentimes the younger artists are overlooked,” Whittington said, “so this is an opportunity for the young voices to have a platform and have their art presented on a pretty permanent basis in the region.”

Since the launch of this initiative from 2017, its focus has been to enhance the community’s visual appeal while providing a platform for artists in the region.

Submissions must follow specific guidelines, and the designs should be original and compliant with copyright laws. The designs should not include anything inappropriate, such as advertising, political messages, or any violent or sexual imagery.

Students can submit up to four pieces of design.

The signal boxes featuring the designs is expected to be installed in 2025 across the city.

The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Along with Spokane Arts, the program is presented by the city of Spokane, Spokane Teachers Credit Union.

For further information on the submission process, artists can contact Spokane Arts via email at jeremy@spokanearts.org or by phone at (509) 599-5827.