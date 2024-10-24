WSU adds road game against Colorado State to 2025 schedule, leaving just one game to fill

PULLMAN – Washington State football is one game away from finalizing its 2025 schedule.

WSU will travel to face Colorado State on Sept. 27, according to a Thursday release, marking the 11th announced game on the Cougars’ 2025 schedule, which has just one game to fill. It will be the Cougars’ and Rams’ third meeting in four seasons, including two WSU wins in 2022 and 2023.

WSU was originally set for a road game against Virginia on that date, so the Cougars have rescheduled that game for Oct. 18. That means WSU will take on Virginia and Ole Miss in back-to-back weeks.

The Cougars’ competition against the rebuilt Pac-12 will begin in 2026. The Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement that provided WSU and Oregon State games for this season will not continue next year, which is forcing the Cougars to fill out their 2025 schedule with opponents from around the country.

Here is WSU’s 2025 schedule at the moment:

Aug. 30 vs. Idaho

Sept. 6 vs. San Diego State

Sept. 13 at North Texas

Sept. 20 vs. Washington

Sept. 27 at Colorado State

Oct. 11 at Ole Miss

Oct. 18 at Virginia

Oct. 25 vs. Toledo

Nov. 1 at Oregon State

Nov. 15 vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 29 vs. Oregon State

CSU is one of six new members set to join the Pac-12 in 2026, as well as Boise State, San Diego State, Gonzaga (basketball only), Fresno State and Utah State. The conference needs eight football members to compete as an FBS conference, per NCAA rules, so conference commissioner Theresa Gould will need to find at least one more member.

Colorado State originally had a road game against the SEC’s Vanderbilt scheduled for Sept. 27. That leaves the Commodores with just 11 games on their 2025 schedule.