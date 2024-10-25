The pick: Why Washington State will beat San Diego State

PULLMAN – Jeff Schmedding has not been a perfect defensive coordinator this season. Washington State’s defensive playcaller has seen opponents rack up some big passing numbers, and the Cougars have also struggled in the tackling department.

Schmedding is starting to get creative, though, which spells success for WSU this weekend against San Diego State. In the past couple of weeks, Schmedding and defensive-minded head coach Jake Dickert have been creative with their blitz packages, bringing pressure from the secondary and from the linebacker corps, where backups Keith Brown and Parker McKenna have excelled.

Against an SDSU offensive line dealing with some injuries, it figures to give the Cougars a chance to harass true freshman quarterback Danny O’Neil, who has languished under pressure this season, connecting on just 15 of 40 passes (38%), according to Pro Football Focus data.

Here’s predicting WSU’s pass rush will augment its turnover savvy, which has lately made a difference, leading to a win for the Cougs, which would be their third straight.

“You get yourself in a position where the ball finds you if you play with tons of energy,” said Dickert, whose team is tied for sixth nationally with 14 turnovers, including three last week against Hawaii “I think lately, you really feel that.”

WSU’s offense will have a tall task in holding off SDSU edge rusher Trey White, who leads the nation with 11 sacks, and the Cougs might give up one sack or two. But if their defense makes the impact it can, their offense can afford a bit of leeway.

The pick: Washington State 24, San Diego State 21