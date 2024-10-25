To take down San Diego State, WSU will need to hold off a hectic Aztec defense

PULLMAN – When Washington State arrives in San Diego this weekend, the Cougars might want to check out the pipes. Try out the sinks. Make sure everything is good.

During the last decade, when WSU has traveled to Southern California for road games, there has been something in the water. Since 2016, the Cougars have dropped all seven of their games in that region, including three regular-season losses to USC and one to UCLA, which came last season. Whatever it is, WSU hasn’t found success in SoCal.

“And that’s including three bowl games, I believe,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “So it’s a challenge.”

WSU figures to get a more manageable challenge on Saturday, facing San Diego State in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS Sports. For the Cougars, it’s a chance to win their first game in Southern California since 2015, when they took down UCLA.

To accomplish that in this game, the Cougars’ fourth of a Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement, WSU’s offensive line will likely need to turn in its best outing all season. That unit will be matching up with SDSU edge rusher Trey White, who is tied for the nationwide lead with 11 sacks, piling up eight sacks in his past three games.

It might amount to the tallest individual task yet for the Cougars’ front five. As a team, the Aztecs have 25 sacks, second in the Mountain West. Fellow edge rushers Marlem Louis and Ryan Henderson have combined for seven sacks, putting the spotlight on WSU tackles Fa’alili Fa’amoe and Esa Pole to protect quarterback John Mateer, who has been at his best when he’s had time in the pocket.

“They allow those guys to get off the ball a lot,” Dickert said of the Aztecs’ pass rush. “They’re a little bit pass-rush first, react to the run at times, especially against offenses like ours. I think schematically, on third down, they’re great. Double mug, bear stuff, drop, bring stuff, zero pressure, tons of different change-ups. I mean, it’s tough to really get a beat on them, because week to week, they’re changing up a bunch of different things.”

For WSU, getting in manageable third-down situations will be another challenge. The Aztecs might rank toward the back half nationally in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 42% of the time, but they become a lot more effective when the opposing offense has to pass. The Cougars need to put themselves in third-down spots where they can run or pass.

For that, they could use a boost from their running backs, who didn’t have to do much last week in WSU’s 42-10 win over Hawaii. The Cougars’ running backs combined for 95 yards on 26 carries, splitting attempts about evenly between Wayshawn Parker, Djouvensky Schlenbaker and Leo Pulalasi. Parker, a true freshman, has blossomed into WSU’s starter at the position – but to Dickert, he shouldn’t get too cozy in that role.

“I feel like his … mindset has been better this week in practice, and we’re going to need him to be explosive,” Dickert said. “Just like we need Leo, and Djouvensky keeps pushing and pressing. I thought he was really good at the end of that (Hawaii) game, running and being physical. So it’s gotta stay competitive. I don’t want anyone to feel too comfortable in that room, Wayshawn included. So you gotta come out here in practice and make sure you’re delivering in the game.”

For WSU and Mateer, it’s crucial to avoid turnovers, which the Cougars did against Hawaii last week. San Diego State has six interceptions, all from different players. The Aztecs’ coverage team has bloomed into one of the best in the Mountain West, even ranking No. 18 nationally in Pro Football Focus’ grades, largely a function of cornerbacks Chris Johnson and Bryce Phillips’ solid seasons.

For Mateer to find the gaps might start with the approach WSU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and Mateer took last week, which was to simplify the offense, asking Mateer to complete shorter, quicker passes. He’s struggled a tad on deep throws, which is where many of his six interceptions have come, so he looked much better when he only needed to make intermediate throws, letting his receivers do the rest.

On that front, WSU might be in even better shape. Sophomore Carlos Hernandez made his season debut after an injury two weeks ago against Fresno State, and he had his first career touchdown last week against Hawaii. As he settles back in, the Cougars’ offense becomes more potent, allowing Mateer to play in control, which is what Dickert said led to his smooth showing against Hawaii.

That’s one way, too, he can beat San Diego State’s pass rush. Either way, he’ll need some time to throw.