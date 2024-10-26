Spokane Velocity and One Knoxville play to scoreless draw in USL1 game

From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity have been mired in the kind of losing streak that a scoreless draw at home on Saturday was a welcome occasion.

The Velocity outshot One Knoxville 18-6, but neither team put a ball in the back of the net in the USL League One regular-season finale for both teams at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Spokane (7-9-5, 27 points) finished seventh and will play at No. 2-seeded Northern Colorado (12-5-5, 41) in the opening round of the league playoffs on Saturday at 6 p.m. .

One Knoxville (9-5-8, 35) secured the fifth seed and will play at No. 4-seeded Greenville (11-7-4, 37) in the first round.

Spokane ended a five-game losing skid in which it had been outscored 11-2.

The point in the league standings the Velocity earned was the first for the team since a 0-0 draw at home against South Georgia on Sept. 14.

Spokane goalie Brooks Thompson made one save.