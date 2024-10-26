This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel,” Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. “Counting Miracles,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

3. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “Intermezzo: A Novel,” Sally Rooney (FSG)

7. “A Christmas Duet,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. “The Stars Are Dying: Special Edition,” Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

9. “Into the Uncut Grass,” Trevor Noah and Sabina Hahn (One World)

10. “Bull Moon Rising,” Ruby Dixon (Ace)

Nonfiction

1. “War,” Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir,” Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough (Random House)

3. “Melania,” Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

4. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions,” John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

5. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

6. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten (Crown)

7. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)

8. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

9. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

10. “What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts),” Stanley Tucci (Gallery)