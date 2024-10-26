Whitworth’s Luis Salgado rushes for school-record 365 yards during win over Pacific

From staff reports

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The end zone was about all that could stop Whitworth’s Luis Salgado on Saturday.

The Pirates junior running back romped for a school-record 365 yards and three touchdowns in Whitworth’s 39-32 win over Pacific (3-4, 1-3) in a Northwest Conference football game at Hanson Stadium.

Salgado finished with the most rushing yards by a Division III player in a game this season. He carried the ball 26 times and scored on runs of 79, 10 and 9 yards, the last of which gave the Pirates (7-0, 4-0) a 39-25 lead with 2½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Damion Putney (1998) previously held the Whitworth single-game rushing mark with 308 yards.

Salgado’s 79-yard touchdown run – the longest carry of his career – evened the score at 10 with 10:38 left in the second quarter.

Whitworth quarterback Ryan Blair connected with Evan Liggett on a pair of touchdown passes late in the second quarter for a 24-10 lead, and the Pirates didn’t trail again.