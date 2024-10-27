Marley Canales helps Spokane Zephyr snap losing streak with 1-0 win over Tampa Bay

From staff reports

A fortuitous deflection put the ball at Marley Canales’ feet, and she didn’t hesitate to put a shot on goal.

Canales’ right-footed rocket from the edge of the 18-yard box was perfectly placed in the upper-right corner of the goal in the 64th minute and lifted the Spokane Zephyr to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Sun in a USL Super League game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

With the teams tied at 0-0 in the second half, Canales was clipped from behind by Sun defender Jade Moore, awarding Spokane a free kick. Sarah Clark curled the ensuing kick toward the box, and Tampa Bay’s Erika Tymrak misplayed an attempt to control the ball off her chest. Canales ran into a ball rolling toward her and ripped a shot that rendered flailing Sun goaltender Lauren Kozal helpless to stop it.

The Zephyr (2-3-3, 9 points) ended a two-game losing streak and moved into a tie for sixth place with Tampa Bay (2-3-3, 9) in the Super League standings.

Spokane won without three players – Sophia Braun (Argentina), Riley Tanner (Panama) and Emina Ekić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – who left to play for their respective national teams this month.