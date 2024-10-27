NFL Locals: Idaho’s Christian Elliss, WSU’s Jalen Thompson have career-best tackling games for Patriots, Cardinals

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Christian Elliss (Idaho) led an all-around dominating performance for the New England Patriots in a closely contested win over the New York Jets.

The linebacker had a team -high nine tackles – three solo and one for a loss – along with a sack and a pass defended.

His combined tackle total matched a career high, which he set last week in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Elliss picked up a clutch sack on Aaron Rodgers on third down and seven in the fourth quarter with the Patriots holding on to a three-point advantage. He blitzed up the middle to force a 9-yard loss for New York.

Greg Zurlein, the Jets’ kicker, missed the ensuing 44-yard field goal.

“My mind kind of just went blank, and it was see ball, get ball,” Elliss said about the sack in the news conference after the win.

The Patriots held on for a 26-23 victory, and moved to 2-6 on the season.

Elliss, who started the year as a backup, has seen his role expand for New England over the last few weeks.

“When it comes to things I do on the day-to-day, I do watch a little bit more film, I stay a little bit longer,” Elliss said. “But I wouldn’t say much changes – I always prepare like I am a starter … It seems to be working out.”

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), a wide receiver for New England, had another quiet day in his fourth game since returning from an ACL tear. The former Eagle was held catchless on three targets.

• Gardner Minshew (WSU) went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was not enough as the Las Vegas Raiders dropped a fifth straight loss.

The veteran quarterback completed 24 of 30 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in front of the Raiders’ home crowd. He also lost one fumble.

Las Vegas came firing out of the gate on Sunday, as Minshew led a 12-play, 70-yard drive, leading to a 7-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jakobi Meyers to tie the game at seven a piece.

A Daniel Carlson field goal put the Raiders ahead, but the Chiefs would then take the lead with a Travis Kelce touchdown. Kansas City maintained a narrow lead for the majority of the game.

Minshew led another touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to pull within a score, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the game. The Chiefs won 27-20.

“We just sustained a couple good drives, had some big third-down plays by the receivers. The run was hitting,” Minshew said in the news conference after the loss. “It’s hard to say one thing or another fell out for a stretch there. That’s the challenge – just got to be more consistent. You got to score in the red zone. You got to take care of the ball.”

The Raiders dropped to 2-6.

“He got out to a hot start,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said about Minshew after the game. “I thought he made some good throws, good timing. Hell of a rhythm. Hell of a job.”

Jaylen Watson (WSU), a cornerback for the Chiefs, did not play after fracturing his ankle in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. He will likely be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU) matched a career high in tackles on Sunday as the Arizona Cardinals snuck by with a win over the Miami Dolphins.

The sixth-year safety had a busy day as the Dolphins called a pass-heavy game in the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Thompson racked up 11 tackles – eight solo – in the 28-27 victory. The Cardinal defense limited Tagovailoa to one passing touchdown on 38 throws.

The win pushes Arizona to 4-4, tied for the lead in the NFC West.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had a strong day for the Atlanta Falcons in the 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elliss, a linebacker, totaled 11 tackles – seven solo.

Up five with about a minute remaining, the Atlanta defense stopped Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense from scoring to secure the win. Atlanta moves to 4-4.

• Daiyan Henley (WSU) was a key piece for the Los Angeles Chargers in the defensive shutdown of the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

The second-year linebacker collected a team-high 10 tackles – six solo – to go with a pass defended in the 26-8 win.

Henley and the Chargers defense held the Saints to no touchdowns. Los Angeles moves to 4-3.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU), a linebacker for the Washington Commanders, racked up six tackles – four solo – in the thrilling 18-15 victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders won thanks to a miracle Hail Mary by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who eluded pressure and threw a bomb to a crowded end zone. It was tipped before finding the hands of receiver Noah Brown.

• Abe Lucas (WSU) may be nearing his return for the Seattle Seahawks after rehabbing from a serious knee injury.

Lucas, who has sat out since the tail end of last season, was activated from the injured list and practiced for the first time in months on Wednesday.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is eyeing a Nov. 17 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as a possible return date.