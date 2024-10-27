WSU checks in at No. 22 in new AP Top 25 after comeback win over San Diego State

SAN DIEGO – Washington State has finally earned a spot in the national rankings.

WSU appeared at No. 22 in the new AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday morning, a day after the Cougars erased a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter to beat San Diego State. It’s the Cougs’ first time making the poll since Week 7 of last year, when they checked in at No. 19.

One voter ranked WSU as high as No. 17, while two slotted the Cougs at No. 18. Three left them off their ballots entirely.

If WSU has any chance of making the 12-team College Football Playoff, this is certainly a step in that direction. To crack the field, the Cougs will likely need help from a few past opponents, namely Boise State and Texas Tech, the latter of whom has lost two straight.

The first round of College Football Playoff rankings is set to release on Nov. 5. In terms of CFP candidates, those rankings will matter much more than the AP poll.

The Cougars, 7-1 for the first time since 2018, have won three straight. They’ve dispatched Fresno State, Hawaii and San Diego State the last three weeks, rallying in the fourth frame to beat both the Bulldogs and the Aztecs. WSU’s defense swung both of those games, cornerback Ethan O’Connor grabbing a pick-six to beat FSU and linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah making an interception to set up WSU’s game-winning touchdown to beat SDSU.

To beat SDSU, WSU QB John Mateer accounted for all four of the Cougs’ touchdowns, scoring twice on the ground and twice through the air. In the final moments of the game, he converted a crucial third down by falling forward just ahead of the line to gain, which had to be confirmed by a review and a measurement.

Roff out with another injury, status uncertainWSU edge rusher Quinn Roff exited early from Saturday’s game with his foot in a boot, wearing street clothes on the sideline for the remainder of the game. Afterward, WSU coach Jake Dickert had no update on his status, only saying Roff was “emotional” about not being able to finish the game in San Diego, his hometown.

It’s the latest installment of bad luck for Roff, who has rarely been able to stay healthy the past two seasons, missing time with all manner of injuries. He was already banged up heading into Saturday’s game with a ribcage injury, Dickert said last week.

Dickert apologizes to JanikowskiLate in Saturday’s game, WSU kicker Dean Janikowski was run into on a punt, drawing a roughing-the-kicker penalty. He then exchanged shoves with the SDSU player responsible, Brady Anderson, prompting officials to call unsportsmanlike conduct on both players.

After Janikowski came off the field, Dickert got in his face, giving him an earful over the penalty. When the game ended and the team returned to the locker room, though, Dickert apologized to Janikowski.

“I can’t get mad at Dean for not keeping his cool, getting a personal foul,” Dickert said, “if I can’t keep my cool right back.”

WSU-Utah State gets night kickoff

Washington State’s game against Utah State on Nov. 9 will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. and air on KSKN, the school announced.

The game was scheduled to be played at either 12:30 or 7:30 p.m. Oregon State-San Jose State was slated in the earlier window.

The Aggies (2-6) snapped a six-game losing streak at Wyoming Saturday. USU will be on bye this week.