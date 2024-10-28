Gourdeous: Pumpkin coloring contest announces winners

The newsroom pumpkin patch was filled with spooky, silly and sweet squashes this year. The judges were impressed with the artistry.

There were some tough choices to be made, and tie-breakers to be had. But, pick we must. So, we soldiered on, fueled by Halloween candy.

In the 4 and younger category, the judges were impressed with the terrifying face and rosy cheeks on Jo Jo Lipton’s pumpkin. Jo Jo is 4 and lives in Spokane Valley.

Ryker McConnell’s artwork reminded judges of Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night,” while they appreciated the atypical pastels Parker Peterson used. Ryker is 3 and Parker is 4, and both live in Spokane.

For ages 5 to 8, 6-year-old Lorelei Wagenblast, of Spokane, worked some magic to turn her pumpkin into a pink cat.

Liberty Lake’s Mackenzie Larabee, 7, used a smart-looking anime style for her creation. And 8-year-old Addilyn McConnell, of Spokane, created a sweet fairy cottage out of pumpkin.

In the 9 to 12 age group, the judges loved the realism of Alice Kincaid’s gourd. Alice is 9 and lives in Moses Lake.

Kaylee Dorrell’s creepy devil gourd was a hit with judges – one wants it made into a Halloween decoration. Kaylee is 11 and lives in Spokane.

And the judges loved all the fall colors and details in 10-year-old Gianna Murray’s pumpkin. Gianna lives in Deer Park.

The winners all received gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center.

Thanks to all who entered! Entries will be on display at Mobius, 331 N. Post St.