Gonzaga’s Graham Ike, Ryan Nembhard named to Naismith Trophy preseason watch list

Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike were two of the 50 players named Wednesday to the Naismith Trophy preseason men’s player of the watch list.

Nembhard and Ike made Gonzaga one of only a few schools with multiple selections and were the only players from the West Coast Conference to make the watch list.

Both players have already been named to the preseason All-West Coast Conference team and Nembhard was selected on Monday to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Ike’s expected to be among the players named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward Award, which will be released later this week.

Nembhard and Ike both starred for Gonzaga last season after respectively transferring from Creighton and Wyoming, leading the Bulldogs to a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and helping them reach the program’s ninth consecutive Sweet 16.

Nembhard, an All-WCC First Team point guard, set Gonzaga’s single-season assist record with 243 during his junior season and led the WCC by averaging 6.8 assists per game and an assist-to-turnover ration of 4.6. Nembhard also averaged 12.7 points per game and 4.0 rebounds for the Zags last season.

Ike, considered a candidate for WCC MVP honors last season, was named Honorable Mention AP All-American while also earning a spot on the All-WCC First Team. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward led Gonzaga in scoring at 16.3 ppg and also averaged 7.3 rebounds per game. Ike scored 20 or more points in nine of the last 12 games and finished the season with 10 double-doubles.