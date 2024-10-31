‘America’s Got Talent’ grand finalist Learnmore Jonasi is at Spokane Comedy Club

From staff reports

“America’s Got Talent” grand finalist Learnmore Jonasi is bringing his golden-buzzer worthy standup talent to the Spokane Comedy Club.

The Zimbabwe native and Pittsburgh resident was among the top finalists in the latest season of the NBC talent-seeking show, receiving a golden buzzer at his audition from football star Terry Crews.

“Nothing can top this,” Jonasi, 30, said, according to NBC, of meeting his longtime idol.

Jonasi rose through the ranks as the rounds passed, becoming a standout performer to the judges of Season 19.

Simon Cowell, who joins Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum in judging the competition since its first season aired in summer 2006, said of Jonasi that the comedian is “one of the funniest people we’ve ever had over the years,” NBC reported in May.

Mandel called him “truly amazing” and Crews, NBC wrote, told Jonasi he would never have to “go back home again, because you are here with us forever.”

Klum, after Jonasi’s semifinal performance in which he included Cowell and Mandel in his set, said, “I feel like I’m already in a good mood before you tell your first joke,” NBC reported in September.

Jonasi’s comedy pulls from his life’s experiences and observations. He has performed alongside big names in Africa and in 20 countries at theaters, festivals, comedy clubs and on television.

In 2019, Jonasi earned the National Arts Merit Awards’ Outstanding Comedian of the Year, the Savana Comic Choice Awards as Pan African Comic of the Year and is a People’s Choice Award winner in Steve Harvey’s Stand Up Spotlight competition.

Jonasi will take the stage at 7 and 9:45 Friday and Saturday night at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets cost $22 and $30.