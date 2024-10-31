EWU unveils Salish helmet decal ahead of Montana State football game

When the Eastern Washington Eagles football team rushes the gridiron at Saturday’s home game, the players’ helmets will be emblazoned with something new and meaningful.

Instead of the EWU Eagle logo, the helmets will say “uł pqlqeyn.”

Pronounced “oo-th p-kill-cane,” the Salish phrase means “group of eagles.”

The special decal comes from a partnership with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and Northern Quest Resort and Casino in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

“We are fortunate to live in an area with such incredible ties to Native American land, heritage and culture,” Tim Collins, EWU’s director of athletics said in a statement.

One of the Kalispel Tribe’s top cultural initiatives is to preserve the Salish language.

“Sports is a great way to bring visibility to that effort,” said Matt Almond, director of marketing and partnerships at Northern Quest.

Game day will also highlight Native American heritage with several performances.

Prior to kickoff, a land acknowledgment will be presented by Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit, an EWU student from the American Indian Student Association and a member of the Yakama Nation majoring in political science and sociology.

Oakley Bluff, an 11-year-old Kalispel descendant and sixth-grade student at Cusick Junior/Senior High School, will sing the National Anthem in Salish. Oakley’s Salish name is Mla, pronounced “muh-la,” meaning “Raven.”

The halftime performance will feature a traditional tribal Jingle Dance performed by Miss Qlispé, Feather Auld, of the Kalispel Tribe.

“As long-time supporters and partners of EWU athletics, we’re thrilled to celebrate the kick-off of Native American Heritage Month with this collaborative effort that pays tribute to our Salish language,” said Northern Quest General Manager and Kalispel Tribal Council Member Nick Pierre. “We’re proud of our partnership with the Eags and are grateful for this opportunity to share some of our Kalispel cultural traditions with Eagles fans on game day.”

The partnership with the university includes opportunities for tribal youths to visit the campus, Almond said. Junior and senior high football players from Cusick, the public school next to the Kalispel Reservation, will get to attend the game and experience a pregame tailgate celebration.