Gonzaga’s Graham Ike named to Karl Malone Award watch list

The preseason accolades continue to pour in for Gonzaga’s Graham Ike, who was named Thursday to the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, given annually to the top power forward in college basketball.

It comes one day after Ike was named to the Naismith Trophy and NABC Player of the Year watch list, and two weeks after he was selected to the preseason All-West Coast Conference team.

Ike was named to the Malone Award watch list this time last season and became one of 10 finalists for the award in late February.

The Wyoming transfer led Gonzaga in scoring at 16.5 points per game, ranking second in the WCC, and shot 60.9% from the field, finishing second in the conference in that category .

Ike scored at least 20 points in nine of Gonzaga’s final 12 games and led the team with 15 games of scoring 20 points or more. The Aurora, Colorado, native posted 10 double-doubles and ranked sixth in the WCC grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Zags will face another preseason Malone Award watch list honoree on Monday when they face Baylor and Norchad Omier. Gonzaga could also face Indiana’s Malik Reneau or Arizona’s Carter Bryant at the Battle 4 Atlantis and will play UConn’s Alex Karaban when the Bulldogs and Huskies meet up for a Nov. 14 game at Madison Square Garden

Others on the Malone Award watch list include Alabama’s Grant Nelson, Auburn’s Johni Broome, Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin, Houston’s J’Wan Roberts, Illinois’ Will Riley, Kansas State’s Coleman Hawkins, Maryland’s Julian Reese, North Carolina’s Cade Tyron, Princeton’s Caden Pierce, Providence’s Bryce Hopkins, Syracuse’s Donnie Freeman, Texas Tech’s JT Toppin, UAB’s Yaxel Lendeborg, Villanova’s Eric Dixon and Washington’s Great Osobor.