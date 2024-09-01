House explodes with seven people inside, leaving ‘debris field,’ Louisiana officials say

By Mitchell Willetts Charlotte Observer

Seven people were inside a home when it exploded in, Ragley, Louisiana, officials say, killing one and injuring five others.

Firefighters responded to a call at about 10 a.m. Saturday, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived at the address, they didn’t find a house, but a field of fire and debris where a house once stood.

There were injured among the debris, the fire marshal said. While five survived and are receiving care for “various stages of injury,” a 16-year-old died due to the explosion. A toddler was also rescued at the scene and “is being cared for by relatives,” officials said.

Officials have not commented on the condition of the injured, KPLC reported.

At least some of those in the home were members of the same family, according to officials.

It has not been determined what caused the explosion.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy for this family and community,” State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams said. “This investigation is still very much active, but we have a top-notch team working diligently to get as many answers for this family as possible.”

Ragley is a roughly 210-mile drive northwest from New Orleans.