NAACP Youth Council Takes Root

Z’haine Weaver, NAACP Youth Council

As election season heats up, it’s essential to remember that voting is not just a right– it’s a powerful tool for change. John Lewis once said, “The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it.” While national elections often dominate headlines, the local races directly impact our day-to-day lives.

From school board decisions to city council policies, local leaders shape the future of our neighborhoods, our schools, and our opportunities. Local elections determine who will represent our voices in significant decisions affecting housing, education, public safety, and economic development. In a city like Spokane, where systemic challenges still impact communities of color, every vote counts. Participating in local elections ensures that our collective concerns are heard and gives leaders who truly understand our community power.

Fannie Lou Hamer, a sharecropper from Mississippi, became a leader in the civil rights movement. After being fired from her job and evicted from her home for attempting to register to vote, she became a vocal advocate for voting rights. A famous quote of hers, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired,” encapsulates the frustration of many African Americans who were disenfranchised.

While she may have said that in the 1960s, can you argue that you don’t feel remotely the same in 2024? Lack of adequate representation is a leading cause of anger and horrible policies that impact the larger populations of a city. Not having fully addressed the needs of these communities, perpetuates inequality and fosters a sense of suppression among those who feel their voices are unheard. For African Americans, inadequate representation is both a symptom and a cause of systemic inequality.

Historically, voter suppression tactics such as literacy tests, poll taxes, and gerrymandering were designed to limit the political power of Black Americans. While many of these barriers have been legally dismantled, their legacy persists in more subtle forms, like voter ID laws and the purging of voter rolls, which disproportionately affect African American voters.

Without voting for who you want as representation in political offices, these issues often go unaddressed, further hurting Black communities.

Elected officials who do not come from or fully understand marginalized communities may fail to prioritize or even recognize issues that disproportionately affect those communities. For example, policies around criminal justice reform, healthcare access, and economic inequality often do not adequately address the unique challenges faced by African Americans and other people of color. This disconnect can lead to policies that perpetuate existing disparities rather than improve them.

When large segments of the population are not properly represented, the government cannot truly function as a government “by the people, for the people.” To address this, it is crucial to increase political engagement and representation among communities. Encouraging and supporting candidates from diverse backgrounds, ensuring equitable access to voting, and advocating for fair redistricting practices are all essential steps toward creating a more inclusive and representative political system.

Spokane continues to grow and change, like any other city, and voices need to be part of that transformation. Whether advocating for equitable education, pushing for affordable housing, or supporting small Black-owned businesses such as Fresh Soul, Black Label Brewing Company, etc, local elected officials play crucial roles. Voting is a way the majority of our community can hold them accountable and ensure they are in the best interests of all Spokane residents, especially marginalized communities.

Our youth are the future, and their voices are just as important in shaping the direction of our community. NAACP Spokane Youth Council meetings are a platform where young people can engage in civic life, learn about leadership, and make their voices heard. These meetings are more than just gatherings– they’re opportunities for our youth to step into roles of responsibility and start making a difference now.

In September, we are hosting a meet-and-greet event to bring together members of the community, local leaders, and our youth. This will be an opportunity to share ideas and discuss how we can continue to advocate for positive change starting in our city.

Your vote is your voice. By educating yourself and participating in local elections, attending Youth Council meetings, and connecting with others at events like our September meet-and-greet, you will be taking an active role in shaping the future of Spokane.

Having our concerns addressed and our community represented correctly. Every vote counts, and together, we can ensure that Spokane works for every voice.

Fannie Lou Hamer said, “When I liberate myself, I liberate others. If you don’t speak out ain’t nobody going to speak out for you.”