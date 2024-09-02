U.K. suspends some arms sales to Israel after government review

By Jennifer Hassan and William Booth Washington Post

LONDON - Britain is suspending some arms exports to Israel, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced Monday, citing “a clear risk” that the arms might be used in “serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

The move marks a shift for the United Kingdom and came as part of the new Labour government’s review of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law amid its war in Gaza. Lammy said the government had a “legal duty” to do the review.

The suspended arms export licenses, about 30 out of around 350, include sales of components for military aircraft including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones. The arms also include items believed to be used for ground targeting, Lammy said.

“The assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain U.K. arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Britain’s decision “sends a very problematic message” to Hamas and “its sponsors in Iran,” while Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said he was “deeply disheartened” by Britain’s announcement.

Lammy stressed that the suspension was “not a blanket ban” or “an arms embargo” and that the British government has not “and could not - arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law.”

“This is a forward looking evaluation, not a determination of innocence or guilt, and it does not prejudge any future determinations by the competent courts,” he said.

The war began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage. Israel launched an military campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 40,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but says the majority killed are women and children.

Britain has faced mounting pressure in recent months to suspend arms sales to Israel, with protesters gathering in the streets outside government buildings to call for an end to arms transfers.

Britain’s former foreign secretary David Cameron said in April that arms sales to Israel would not be suspended. Lammy said an immediate review of British arms export licensing to Israel was initiated when the Labour Party came to power in July.

Britain is not a major supplier of arms to Israel and says its arms exports represent 0.02% of Israel’s overall military imports. The United States and Germany supply the vast majority of Israel’s imported arms.

The Biden administration has continued to provide arms to Israel, despite concerns among U.S. officials and lawmakers about Israel’s military tactics. Last month, the Biden administration approved about $20 billion in new weapons sales to Israel over the next several years.