McMorris Rodgers backs Baumgartner in bid to replace her in Congress

Retiring Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, broke her public silence on the crowded race to replace her in Congress, endorsing Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner after he emerged victorious during the August primary.

“He will represent the people, values, and priorities of Eastern Washington well,” she wrote on social media on election night. “I am pleased to endorse him to be the next representative for Washington’s 5th District in the People’s House.”

Baumgartner, a Republican, won 27.5% of the vote in a field of 11 candidates. Former diplomat Carmela Conroy, a Democrat, won second place with 18.3% of the vote. The two will face off this November in the General Election.

Most of the other nine candidates quickly announced their support for the winning candidate from their respective parties. Spokane City Councilman Jonathan Bingle, who won 3.7% of the vote, announced his endorsement of Baumgartner on Tuesday.