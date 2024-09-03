Motorcycllist killed in collision

From staff reports</p><p>

A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon southwest of Spokane when a car turned left in front of him on South Spotted Road causing a collision, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision happened at 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Spotted and West Melville roads.

Medics with Spokane County Fire District 3 provided aid and the man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Initial reports from the crash investigation noted that a woman driving a Nissan Sentra turned in front of the motorcyclist, who braked and tried to avoid a colliding with the car.

The woman and a girl in the car’s passenger seat were uninjured.

Investigators said it appears failure to yield caused the collision, according to the sheriff’s office.

Names of those involved were not disclosed.